May 26, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Jason Holloway to kick-off campaign Thursday
Image via Jason Holloway.

Kelly HayesMay 26, 20214min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Melissa McKinlay is raising cash for Michelle Oyola McGovern’s County Commission bid

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Robert Blackmon shakes up St. Pete mayoral race

HeadlinesTampa Bay

Annette Taddeo endorses Darden Rice for St. Pete Mayor

Holloway
Holloway is running to succeed Rep. Chris Latvala, who is vacating the Largo seat due to term limits. 

Florida House District 67 candidate Jason Holloway will kick-off his campaign Thursday, surrounded by just over a dozen local politicos.

Holloway announced his campaign kick-off event alongside news of an endorsement from North Carolina Congressman Madison Cawthorn.

“I believe that the only way we can save elections in the United States of America is (if) we actually do the work on the state level,” Cawthorn said in a video announcing his support for Holloway. “My good friend Jason is running for Florida State House, and I want you all to support him because he’s a patriot, he’s gonna fight for our constitutional values.”

Holloway is running to succeed Rep. Chris Latvala, who is vacating the Largo seat due to term limits.

Holloway, a moderate Republican, will be hosted by several notable GOP names in politics at his campaign kick-off, including Sen. Joe Gruters and Rep. Jackie Toledo, as well as former St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Baker and former Rep. Larry Ahern.

St. Pete City Council member and recently announced mayoral candidate Robert Blackmon is also listed on the host committee, along with Clearwater Mayor Frank Hibbard and Pinellas Clerk of Court Ken Burke.

His campaign kick-off event will start at 5:30 p.m. at the Southern Lights Brewing Company in Clearwater.

Holloway is a former legislative aide for Sen. Darryl Rouson, a Democrat, putting him in prime position to court votes from both sides of the political aisle. He has also worked with political consultant Barry Edwards, who has represented candidates on both sides of the political aisle.

Holloway is so far the only candidate to file for the race. Kim Berfield, a Republican who served in the House from 2000 to 2006, is rumored to be eyeing a bid. Berfield ran for the Florida Senate in 2006, but lost to now-Pinellas County Commissioner Charlie Justice.

Post Views: 179

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousBen Crump, Philonise Floyd endorse Natalie Jackson in CD 10 race

nextAnnette Taddeo endorses Darden Rice for St. Pete Mayor

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories