Jason Holloway to kick-off campaign Thursday

Florida House District 67 candidate Jason Holloway will kick-off his campaign Thursday, surrounded by just over a dozen local politicos.

Holloway announced his campaign kick-off event alongside news of an endorsement from North Carolina Congressman Madison Cawthorn.

“I believe that the only way we can save elections in the United States of America is (if) we actually do the work on the state level,” Cawthorn said in a video announcing his support for Holloway. “My good friend Jason is running for Florida State House, and I want you all to support him because he’s a patriot, he’s gonna fight for our constitutional values.”

Holloway is running to succeed Rep. Chris Latvala, who is vacating the Largo seat due to term limits.

Holloway, a moderate Republican, will be hosted by several notable GOP names in politics at his campaign kick-off, including Sen. Joe Gruters and Rep. Jackie Toledo, as well as former St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Baker and former Rep. Larry Ahern.

St. Pete City Council member and recently announced mayoral candidate Robert Blackmon is also listed on the host committee, along with Clearwater Mayor Frank Hibbard and Pinellas Clerk of Court Ken Burke.

His campaign kick-off event will start at 5:30 p.m. at the Southern Lights Brewing Company in Clearwater.

Holloway is a former legislative aide for Sen. Darryl Rouson, a Democrat, putting him in prime position to court votes from both sides of the political aisle. He has also worked with political consultant Barry Edwards, who has represented candidates on both sides of the political aisle.

Holloway is so far the only candidate to file for the race. Kim Berfield, a Republican who served in the House from 2000 to 2006, is rumored to be eyeing a bid. Berfield ran for the Florida Senate in 2006, but lost to now-Pinellas County Commissioner Charlie Justice.