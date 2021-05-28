May 28, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Transgender athlete ban hits Gov. DeSantis’ desk
DeSantis has until June 12 to take action on the bill.

Haley BrownMay 28, 20217min0

Related Articles

FederalHeadlines

I-4 Corridor Representatives join forces to demand infrastructure investment

2022Headlines

Republicans roast Nikki Fried over pot position

HeadlinesInfluence

As Marco Rubio celebrates 50th birthday, protests return in Orlando

LGBTQ youth
The hotly contested ban could face court challenges as it has in other parts of the country.

A bill that includes a provision banning transgender athletes from participating in women’s and girls’ sports was moved to the Governor’s desk Friday.

DeSantis has until June 12 to sign or veto the bill.

The much-talked-about ban on transgender athletes came back from the presumed dead this Session in the form of a last-minute amendment tacked onto a bill that makes changes to charter schools, Senate Bill 1028. That bill is what’s sitting on Gov. Ron DeSantis’ desk.

DeSantis, in a Fox News interview in April, said he would sign the ban.

But LGBTQ advocacy groups, who strongly opposed the Legislation this Session, are still pleading with the Governor to reconsider.

“Today, the cruel transgender youth sports ban has been sent to the Governor and he has yet to meet with transgender youth or the families affected by this dangerous and unnecessary attack,” Jon Harris Maurer, public policy director of Equality Florida, said in a written statement Friday. “It is not too late to signal that Florida is a state that is open for all, including our state’s most at-risk youth.”

Harris Maurer ended his statement by calling on Gov. DeSantis to meet with transgender athletes.

Equality Florida attempted to schedule meetings with lawmakers and transgender youth during Session, but Harris Maurer said several lawmakers who supported the legislation would take the meetings only after they had already voted.

The strategy follows that of LGBTQ advocacy groups in other states that have had similar legislation. The Governor of Arkansas, Asa Hutchinson, did meet with transgender youth, and after that meeting vetoed the Arkansas bill citing government overreach, but the Arkansas Legislature overrode the veto.

Overall, Republican legislatures in more than 20 states have brought legislation to ban or limit transgender athletes. Besides Arkansas, the laws have been signed in Alabama, Idaho, Mississippi, Tennessee and West Virginia. South Dakota’s Governor issued an executive order in the same vein.

Florida’s pocketbook could also be hanging in the balance. Statements from the NCAA indicated the collegiate sports organization could keep its lucrative championships out of Florida’s stadiums if the ban is passed.

The NCAA has taken similar action before. The athletic association moved a championship out of North Carolina in 2016 after that state restricted bathroom access for transgender people.

“When determining where championships are held, NCAA policy directs that only locations where hosts can commit to providing an environment that is safe, healthy and free of discrimination should be selected,” the NCAA Board of Governors wrote in a memo.

Court challenges in other states, so far, have not had any definitive outcomes on the issue.

A U.S. appeals court in Idaho is considering that state’s ban on transgender athletes, but the judge, at a hearing in early May, focused at one point on whether the case was still relevant because one of the plaintiffs, Lindsay Hecox, had dropped out of Boise State University after failing to qualify for the women’s cross country team. Her attorney said Hecox planned to return in the fall and try out for the team again.

It’s possible the court could rule the case is no longer relevant and dismiss it without ruling on its merits, which is what happened to a similar case in Connecticut. In that case a federal judge dismissed a lawsuit that sought to prevent transgender athletes from competing in high school girls’ sports. The lawsuit, brought by two cisgender women who had lost track competitions to two transgender women, was dismissed on procedural grounds. The judge said because all of the athletes had graduated, there was no dispute to resolve.

Arguments on both sides centered around Title IX, a federal law that requires equal opportunities for women and girls in education, including sports.

Supporters of the ban say transgender girls and women have an unfair advantage, which violates the rights of cisgender women under Title IX.

People who oppose the ban say, under Title IX, the rights of transgender women are being denied.

President Joe Biden, on Inauguration Day, signed an executive order that upheld the arguments in the Connecticut case that said the ban denies the rights of transgender women under Title IX.

Post Views: 189

Haley Brown

Haley Brown is a capitol reporter for FloridaPolitics.com. Her background includes covering the West Virginia Legislature for a regular segment on WVVA-TV in Bluefield called Capitol Beat. Her reporting in southern West Virginia also included city issues, natural disasters, crime, human interest, and anchoring weekend newscasts. Haley is a Florida native. You can reach her at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousGov. DeSantis calls on Biden administration to approve drug importation plan

nextGOP blocks bipartisan probe of deadly Jan. 6 riot at Capitol

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories