Laura Loomer confronts Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey at Miami conference

Internet provocateur and Congressional candidate Laura Loomer confronted Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey during a Bitcoin conference in Miami. After being famously banned from most social media, Loomer accused the executive of meddling in elections and violating her rights.

Rough video of Loomer trended — ironically — on Twitter after the episode. In it, she can be heard shouting as security intervenes.

“Censorship is a human rights violation,” she said. “You are interfering with elections like my own.”

Newsweek was also covering the conference and further reported on her remarks.

“How can you say that this is a currency for everyone in the world when you are the king of censorship?” Loomer shouted, according to the magazine. “Bitcoin is about decentralization, and you have no right to be here today speaking about this.”

Dorsey later addressed the topic of censorship at the event, Newsweek reported.

“I know there’s a number of you out there who disagree with a lot of actions that Twitter’s taken,” he said. “I know there’s a lot of you out there who disagree with our policies and the way we’ve evolved them. I appreciate it. I recognize it.”

Loomer, a Florida resident, won the Republican nomination in Florida’s 21st Congressional District, former President Donald Trump’s home district. The heavily Democratic seat is held by U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel, a West Palm Democrat who defeated Loomer by 20 percentage points in November.

She has continued to stay relevant, however, even after she was banned by Twitter, Facebook, and in the past few weeks, by Clubhouse. It’s frequently anti-Muslim rhetoric that earned the punishment.

But as more platforms have removed her, Florida Republicans have rushed to her defense. She was the poster child last year for legislation calling for large platforms to face fines for censoring political speech.

A version passed this Session, following a decision by Twitter and Facebook to suspend Trump’s accounts. Gov. Ron DeSantis last months signed a new law that prohibits social media companies from banning political candidates for more than 14 days. Violations will result in $250,000 fines for statewide candidates or $25,000 for local candidates.

That includes Loomer, who is filed again as a candidate in CD 21. As of the end of March, Loomer had $25,210 in cash on hand for another run against Frankel. That’s nearly 10 times as much as any other Republican candidate filed so far in the district.