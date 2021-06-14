June 14, 2021
Gov. DeSantis reappoints three to Enterprise Florida Board of Directors

The EFI board of directors has 59 voting members from across public and private sectors.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday reappointed three to the Enterprise Florida Board of Directors: Sonya Deen Hartley, Scott Ross and Cody Khan.

Deen Hartley, of Tallahassee, is vice president of government relations for JM Family Enterprises. Previously, she was a senior director with Diageo.

Deen Hartley has volunteered her time with Associated Industries of Florida, the Florida Chamber of Commerce, the American Financial Services Association, the State Legislative Leaders Foundation and the United States Chamber of Commerce. She earned her bachelor’s degree in communications and public administration from Florida State University.

Ross, also of Tallahassee, is a partner at Capital City Consulting and a former deputy secretary at the Department of Business and Professional Regulation. He served on the Florida Federal Judicial Nominating Commission for the 115h Congress.

Ross earned his bachelor’s degree in English from Florida State University and his law degree from Nova Southeastern University.

Khan, of Panama City, is a hospitality industry executive. He is the chairman and CEO of Oasis Resorts, the vice chairman of Hilton Inc. and the president and CEO of Holiday Golf Course.

He has volunteered his time with the Bay County Tourism Development Council and the Chip Hilton Classic Foundation benefiting the University of Florida Health Shands Hospital. He holds a bachelor’s degree in economics and mathematics and a master’s degree in economics.

The EFI board of directors has 59 voting members from across public and private sectors. The Governor, who is also a board member, is responsible for appointing six members.

EFI awards state incentive money to attract a broad range of businesses to Florida, including in aviation, aerospace, information technology, defense and homeland security, clean energy, financial and professional services and manufacturing, among others.

The official agency also provides international trade and development resources for Florida companies wishing to expand globally, as well as services for small and minority businesses statewide.

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capital for Florida Politics. After a stint with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studied American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. Throw him a line at [email protected] or on Twitter at @JasonDelgadoFL.

