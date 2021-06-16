June 15, 2021
Ron DeSantis again claims critical race theory teaches kids to attack cops
Ron DeSantis. Image via Reuters.

A.G. GancarskiJune 15, 2021

deSantis reuters (Large)
DeSantis softened his language, but doubled down on the claim.

Gov. Ron DeSantis returned to Fox News Tuesday night for the first time in almost three days, where he reiterated a controversial contention.

The Governor, appearing on Hannity’s second half hour, doubled down on claims that the recently banned principles of critical race theory teach students to attack police officers.

“If you look at how some of this stuff manifests itself in classrooms, that we have seen examples of, it’s not a conspiracy theory. Dividing kids on race, attacking law enforcement and saying law enforcement attacks people on race. Those things are poison, and that’s not what we should be doing,” DeSantis said.

The Governor offered the national audience a gentler version of a hot quote a few days prior.

DeSantis told in-state media that critical race theory taught kids to attack cops and left seven out of eight illiterate in some schools. On Hannity, he made no unsubstantiated claims about connections between critical race theory and a lack of interest in teaching reading,

“Some of the nonsense that you see in some of these places around the country. I mean, they will attack cops with this type of ideology in schools, and meanwhile, they have like 87% of the kids that aren’t even literate in some of these schools. So it shows you they’re not trying to educate; they’re trying to indoctrinate,” DeSantis said in Sarasota Friday.

The Governor’s political committee sent out an email fundraising on the ban of critical race theory as an attack on “cultural Marxism,” meanwhile.

The decision ratified by DeSantis’ handpicked Board of Education roiled Democrats. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried said it was proof the Governor wanted a “race war and cultural war.”

“He did it intentionally, not because there’s a worry about something like this, but to create a culture war in our state. I know people in our state are smarter than this and aren’t going to fall for this political rhetoric spewed by Ron DeSantis and the Republican Party,” Fried said Monday on WJCT-FM’s “First Coast Connect.”

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at [email protected]

