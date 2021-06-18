June 18, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Jeff Greene, Thomas Buhr cut big checks for Nikki Fried

Jacob OglesJune 18, 20214min0

Related Articles

Headlines

Nikki Fried goes after ex-Trump lawyer ‘charity’

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Delegation for 6.18.21: Juneteenth — science — blame game — party time

2022Headlines

Val Demings highlights family gathering for Juneteenth video

Nikki Fried
The two donors comprise more than half of what Fried's political committee raised this month.

A couple of major donors put their financial weight behind Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried for Governor.

Donation reports for Fried’s political committee, Florida Consumers First, shows writer Thomas Buhr donated $25,000. Billionaire Jeff Greene, a former candidate for Governor himself, sent $10,000 through his company, Jeff Greene & Associates.

The two donations made up more than half of the $55,380 raised by the political committee over the first days of June.

Greene’s donation seems especially notable, as Greene has frequently promised to put his massive financial resources into helping Democrats win more races. In 2018, he donated $225,000 to other Democrats after he lost a Democratic Primary for Governor to Andrew Gillum. Greene also ran for Senator in 2010, losing the Democratic Primary then to Kendrick Meek.

That included donating $25,000 to Fried’s campaign at the time for Agriculture Commissioner. She ultimately became the only Democrat to win state office that year — and by a historically close margin.

This year, Greene is getting behind a candidate early, and not running for Governor himself.

Buhr, meanwhile, chipped in the largest donation this month to the campaign. A conservationist based in Luzurne, Michigan, this isn’t his first entry into Florida politics. The founder of Anglers of the Au Sable supported the successful campaign in 1994 for the Save Our Sea Life constitutional amendment that made 500-foot gillnets illegal.

He has since produced a number of written academic and commercial works, and served as editor of Anglers from 2004 through 2013. His official bio says he splits his time these days between Michigan and Florida’s Treasure Coast.

Those were the only five-figure checks to land in Fried’s committee coffers so far. Like the committees for the other candidates for Governor, Florida Consumers First is reporting donations through the month.

The committee also ramped up its spending in early June, dropping $46,233 on fees for Kevin Cate Communications in Tallahassee and $42,613 on polling with Washington-based HIT Strategies.

Post Views: 34

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousNikki Fried goes after ex-Trump lawyer 'charity'

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories