Jeff Greene, Thomas Buhr cut big checks for Nikki Fried

A couple of major donors put their financial weight behind Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried for Governor.

Donation reports for Fried’s political committee, Florida Consumers First, shows writer Thomas Buhr donated $25,000. Billionaire Jeff Greene, a former candidate for Governor himself, sent $10,000 through his company, Jeff Greene & Associates.

The two donations made up more than half of the $55,380 raised by the political committee over the first days of June.

Greene’s donation seems especially notable, as Greene has frequently promised to put his massive financial resources into helping Democrats win more races. In 2018, he donated $225,000 to other Democrats after he lost a Democratic Primary for Governor to Andrew Gillum. Greene also ran for Senator in 2010, losing the Democratic Primary then to Kendrick Meek.

That included donating $25,000 to Fried’s campaign at the time for Agriculture Commissioner. She ultimately became the only Democrat to win state office that year — and by a historically close margin.

This year, Greene is getting behind a candidate early, and not running for Governor himself.

Buhr, meanwhile, chipped in the largest donation this month to the campaign. A conservationist based in Luzurne, Michigan, this isn’t his first entry into Florida politics. The founder of Anglers of the Au Sable supported the successful campaign in 1994 for the Save Our Sea Life constitutional amendment that made 500-foot gillnets illegal.

He has since produced a number of written academic and commercial works, and served as editor of Anglers from 2004 through 2013. His official bio says he splits his time these days between Michigan and Florida’s Treasure Coast.

Those were the only five-figure checks to land in Fried’s committee coffers so far. Like the committees for the other candidates for Governor, Florida Consumers First is reporting donations through the month.

The committee also ramped up its spending in early June, dropping $46,233 on fees for Kevin Cate Communications in Tallahassee and $42,613 on polling with Washington-based HIT Strategies.