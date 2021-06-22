Converge Government Affairs rebrands as Converge Public Strategies

Converge Government Affairs is now Converge Public Strategies.

The full-service government affairs firm announced Saturday that it was rebranding with a new name, logo and website to better represent how the firm has grown in the years since it was founded.

“When we launched Converge, we had a vision to build a multi-faceted, multi-state public affairs firm that was headquartered in Miami,” Converge Public Strategies Chairman Jonathan Kilman said.

“Today, in addition to our strong Florida presence, we offer government relations, communications and digital solutions services across the United States. Our new brand reflects the firm we have evolved into — a firm that partners with clients to solve hard problems in the public sphere.”

Converge partner Elnatan Rudolph added, “True to our culture, the website is bold and modern. Like our professionals, the design is equally innovative and professional. Our team is serious and capable of working within old guard institutions but nimble and sophisticated enough to keep pace with a rapidly evolving world. We updated our firm name and design to capture that essence of who we are.”

Converge Public Strategies provides state, local and multistate government affairs services, communications services and digital services to private and public sector clients.

The firm has become a go-to for companies on the leading edge of tech innovation — their portfolio of clients includes flying car company Lilium, diverless delivery company Nuro and dockless scooter sharing platform Revel Transit, among others.

The Miami-based firm has offices around the state, including Jacksonville, Orlando and Tallahassee.

In recent months, Converge has expanded with key hires.

Earlier this month, the firm brought on Deno Hicks as managing partner in the firm’s Jacksonville office. In March, Coverge added Gerard O’Rourke to its state and local government affairs practice.

In 2019, the firm opened an office in New York City focused on supporting clients in the area of grant funding. The opening included the hire of Bruce Rudolph, who had overseen over $1 billion in capital grants for New York City.