June 21, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Florida’s overall crime rate down, murders up in 2020
Image via Adobe Stock.

Associated PressJune 21, 20212min0

Related Articles

Headlines

U.S. hitting encouraging milestones on virus deaths and shots

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Witness describes panic, chaos at fatal Wilton Manors Pride parade

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 6.21.21 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Police
Burglaries, robberies and larcenies dropped significantly during the pandemic year.

Crime was down overall in Florida during 2020, but violent crime rose, according to statistics released by the state on Monday.

There were 1,285 murders in Florida last year, an increase of 260, or 14.7% from 2019. Of those, 1,025 were committed with a gun, up 20.2% from the year before. Murders committed with a gun made up nearly 80% of the state’s total, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s annual crime report.

In a year when many people worked at home or stayed home more often during the coronavirus pandemic, burglaries, robberies and larcenies dropped significantly. There were 13,439 robberies, a drop of 17% from 2019; 51,928 burglaries, down 17.8%; and 291,923 larcenies, down 18.5%.

Florida also saw a drop in the number of reported rapes, from 8,439 in 2019 to 7,650 in 2020, or a decrease of 9.3%. Motor vehicle thefts also slightly dropped.

Aggravated assaults increased by 9.5% from 55,333 in 2019 to 60,567 last year.

Overall, factoring in the state’s growth in population, all crime was down 15.7% in 2020.

___

Republished with permission of The Associated Press.

Post Views: 82

Associated Press

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousWitness describes panic, chaos at fatal Wilton Manors Pride parade

nextU.S. hitting encouraging milestones on virus deaths and shots

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories