June 22, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Disney removes 250 nuisance gators since boy died in 2016 attack
Image via AP

Associated PressJune 22, 20212min0

Related Articles

APolitical

Florida Sheriffs announce 2021 scholarship recipients

APoliticalHeadlines

Study: Florida is the second least patriotic state in U.S.

APoliticalHeadlines

Florida gas prices ease, but still flirt with $3 a gallon

gator
Proactive measures since tragedy.

Wildlife officials have removed 250 alligators from Disney properties in the five years since a 2-year-old boy was killed by an alligator at the Grand Floridian Resort and Spa, a newspaper reported.

The company has worked with trappers contracted through the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to remove the gators, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Most of the nuisance gators taken from Disney properties are euthanized and sold for their hide and meat, a spokeswoman for the wildlife agency told the newspaper.

Some are also transferred to alligator farms, animal exhibits and zoos, she said. Those less than 4 feet (1.2 meters) are relocated, she said.

Trappers receive $30 for every captured gator, plus the proceeds from any leather and meat sold, the newspaper reported.

After Lane Thomas Graves was killed in June 2016, Disney installed a wall and put up reptile warning signs along waterways throughout its resorts.

Disney guests said they’re glad the resort is proactively removing gators from its properties. A biology expert agreed, adding that the removals should have a minimal impact on the Florida alligator population.

The wildlife agency has removed close to 8,000 alligators annually over the past five years throughout the state of Florida.

___

Material published with permission of the Associated Press.

Post Views: 297

Associated Press

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousNikki Fried announces first statewide study on energy equity

next'Boys State': High school boys create a mock government

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories