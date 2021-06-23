June 23, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Ken Welch to air first television ad during Tampa Bay Lightning game

Janelle Irwin TaylorJune 23, 20216min0

Related Articles

2022Headlines

Ron DeSantis leads Democratic gubernatorial challengers by nearly double digits

FederalHeadlines

Supremes side with cursing cheerleader in campus free speech case

2022Headlines

Nikki Fried said Ron DeSantis only cares about the environment when it ‘suits his polling’

Welch, Ken - 2
Welch's ad touches on his roots in the community and Trop site development.

Former Pinellas County Commissioner Ken Welch is airing his first television ad of the cycle in his bid for St. Petersburg Mayor.

Titled “Roots and Responsibility,” the ad will air online and on television during the Tampa Bay Lightning game Wednesday night.

That’s a prime slot for local viewers as the Lightning take the ice at 8 p.m. with the chance to eliminate the New York Islanders in Game 6 at Amalie Arena and move on to the Stanley Cup final against either the Las Vegas Knights or Montreal Canadiens.

The ad highlights Welch’s lifelong roots in St. Pete and touches on his experience both as a Black resident affected by the Tropicana Field development and as a County Commissioner affecting change for his constituents in South St. Pete.

“I grew up working in my granddad’s wood yard near Tropicana Field before he was forced to move for the interstate,” Welch opens in the ad. “My wife and I have raised our family here. For 20 years as a County Commissioner, I’ve been in the trenches, getting results on homelessness, affordable housing, and making our neighborhoods safer.”

“As Mayor, I’ll make sure that Trop redevelopment is about opportunity and equality for all,” he continues. “We all know St. Pete is a great city. It’s time to make our progress great for everyone.”

The Tropicana Field topic is timely. The next Mayor will be tasked with determining how best to redevelop the 86-acre site, with or without the Tampa Bay Rays.

When construction began on Tropicana Field, originally The Florida Suncoast Dome, in the 80s, it displaced a thriving Black community who lived and worked at the site. Now, the Black community wants redevelopment to include plans that will help them reclaim the prosperity lost when the stadium was first erected.

The interstate Welch mentions in his ad, I-175, was constructed to the South of the Trop site in the late 70s into the 80s and also displaced Black families. Today, it serves as an unofficial barrier between the thriving downtown area and the poverty-afflicted portions of South St. Pete in the Campbell Park neighborhood. Some urban design advocates want the highway razed to eliminate the decades-old bifurcation it created.

Welch is currently the front-runner in a crowded mayoral race. A total of eight candidates are running, and a ninth write-in candidate. Welch led the most recent poll in the race, released Tuesday, with 20% support. Three candidates were separated by less than one percentage point behind Welch in the poll at 12-13% support — City Council members Darden Rice and Robert Blackmon and former City Council member Wengay Newton.

The top two vote-getters in the Aug. 24 Primary Election will advance to the Nov. 2 General Election.

Welch’s lead in the race put him at the center of attacks during the first mayoral debate of the cycle Tuesday, with daggers flying from both Newton and Blackmon.

The candidates weighed in at length on the Trop site and the future of the Rays. Welch also highlighted his desire to ensure that any plans moving forward address systemic inequities in the Black community.

Welch is the second candidate to air an ad during a Lighting game. Restaurateur Pete Boland, a candidate who claimed just 2% support in the most recent poll, has aired an ad in two games so far.

Post Views: 99

Janelle Irwin Taylor

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in Tampa Bay since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as senior reporter for WMNF News. Janelle has a lust for politics and policy. When she’s not bringing you the day’s news, you might find Janelle enjoying nature with her husband, children and two dogs. You can reach Janelle at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousGreg Williams: Say yes to planning — but no to moratoriums

nextTrial date set for Frank Artiles, Alex Rodriguez over spoiler candidate charges

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories