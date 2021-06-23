June 23, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Trial date set for Frank Artiles, Alex Rodriguez over spoiler candidate charges

Ryan NicolJune 23, 20214min1

Related Articles

2022Headlines

Ron DeSantis leads Democratic gubernatorial challengers by nearly double digits

FederalHeadlines

Supremes side with cursing cheerleader in campus free speech case

2022Headlines

Nikki Fried said Ron DeSantis only cares about the environment when it ‘suits his polling’

031821-Frank-Artiles-Alexis-Pedro-Rodriguez
Artiles is charged with illegally funding Rodriguez's bid last November in Senate District 37.

Former Sen. Frank Artiles will face trial on Aug. 30 as prosecutors accuse Artiles of propping up a sham candidate in a Miami-Dade Senate race last fall.

That candidate, Alex Rodriguez, is also facing charges and will face an Aug. 30 trial start date with Artiles. That information comes per the Miami Herald’s Samantha Gross, citing a judge’s decision Wednesday.

Authorities arrested Artiles in mid-March and hit him with multiple charges. They also seized multiple electronics in connection with the investigation during a raid on Artiles’ Palmetto Bay home.

Investigators say Artiles, a Republican, illegally funneled money to Rodriguez, who ran as a non-party affiliated candidate in the 2020 Senate District 37 contest.

Rodriguez collected nearly 6,400 votes in that contest. Then-Democratic Sen. José Javier Rodríguez — with whom the third-party candidate shares a last name — lost the race to Republican candidate Ileana Garcia by just 32 votes.

The razor-thin race saw machine and hand recounts. Nearly 216,000 votes were cast in total.

A December Miami Herald report cited sources who said Artiles took credit for the spoiler candidacy. Now, he and Alex Rodriguez are set to face a trial in late August. Rodriguez’s attorney, however, has said he’s cooperating with authorities.

According to that attorney, William Barzee, Rodriguez said he “deeply regrets allowing himself to be used in this way and hopes that by coming forth with the truth he can help to right these wrongs.”

Artiles paid Alex Rodriguez more than $55,000, with all but $10,900 attributable to the candidacy, according to documents outlining Artiles’ actions. Garcia has denied knowledge of any wrongdoing.

“I can’t attest, I can’t say, and I can’t answer for someone I don’t know and for something that I haven’t done,” Garcia said following Artiles’ arrest. “I am not the focal point of this.”

Artiles served in the House for six years before winning the Senate District 40 seat in 2016. He resigned from the Senate in 2017 after using a racial slur and other derogatory language at the Governor’s Club.

SD 37 spans portions of Miami-Dade County, including Coral Gables, Key Biscayne, Palmetto Bay and Pinecrest. Rodriguez didn’t reside in Miami-Dade County. He rented a home in Palm Beach County, according to records.

Post Views: 104

Ryan Nicol

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousKen Welch to air first television ad during Tampa Bay Lightning game

nextNikki Fried said Ron DeSantis only cares about the environment when it 'suits his polling'

One comment

  • Daniel

    June 23, 2021 at 1:05 pm

    Good, they deserve to go to jail.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories