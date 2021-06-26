June 26, 2021
St. Pete City Council candidate Copley Gerdes leads in District 1 fundraising race
Copley Gerdes makes it official.

Kelly Hayes
gerdes art
Four candidates are vying to take the place of current council member Robert Blackmon.

St. Petersburg City Council candidate Copley Gerdes is heading the District 1 fundraising race, which has four candidates vying to take the place of current council member Robert Blackmon as he seeks the mayoral seat.

Gerdes, the son of former District 1 representative Charlie Gerdes, raised $16,200 in the first campaign finance period, which, for District 1 candidates, started June 1 and lasted until June 18.

Trailing Gerdes is retired dentist Ed Carlson, who reported $15,200 in the same period, including $12,000 in self-funding. Behind Carlson is Bobbie Shay Lee, a local lobbyist who reported raising $8,525, and John Hornbeck, who raised $6,500 and also ran for the seat back in 2019.

Gerdes had 54 contributors to his campaign in the latest period, including five businesses and eight $1,000 donations. Those $1,000 drops came from donors like Dee Development, Inc., FCS Inc. and Grease Depot, Inc., as well as individual donors and relatives.

Gerdes spent $1,252 this period on election fees and credit card processing costs, leaving him with $14,948 cash on hand.

Carlson, who reported $12,000 in self-funding, reported four donors. Of those donors, three dished out $1,000 on Carlson’s campaign, including Frances Walker Risser Trust and oil executive P.N. Risser, both associated with Risser Oil Corporation, as well as Linnea Sennott. 

Carlson spent $771 this time around, primarily on city election fees. This leaves Carlson with $14,429 going into the next finance period.

Lee reported 26 donors to her campaign, including $1,000 donations from Hap O’Neill Marina, Inc., Suncoast Better Government Political Committee, Foundation for Freedom PAC and executive Kristin McKinney.

Lee will enter the next financial period with $7,196 in available money after spending $1,329 this period on election fees, credit card processing payments, campaign consulting services and photography.

Hornbeck had the lowest fundraising numbers this period, reporting $4,500 in self-funding, and two $1,000 donations from attorney William Hornbeck and mental health counselor Wendy Coughlin.

Despite lower fundraising numbers, Hornbeck spent the most among the candidates, dishing out $2,612 this period on printing services and digital marketing. He will enter the next period with $3,888 cash on hand.

The District 1 Special Election will appear on the ballot with the four scheduled Primary Elections on Aug. 24 in Districts 2, 4, 6 and 8, and on the Nov. 2 General Election, if needed.

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

