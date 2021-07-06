July 6, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Duke Energy preps for Elsa, activates storm center

Kelly HayesJuly 6, 20213min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSouth Florida

René García calls for more oversight on FTX Arena money spending

Headlines

Gov. DeSantis urges Big Bend to ready for Elsa

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 7.6.21 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

duke energy
The company provides power to customers across 35 counties in Florida.

As Tropical Storm Elsa makes landfall along Florida’s west coast, Duke Energy, which serves about 1.9 million Floridians, is prepping for impact.

The energy provider has activated its storm center, and about 3,000 Duke Energy crew members, contractors, tree specialists and other personnel are being staged from Pinellas County to north Florida, which will allow for a quicker response after the storm passes.

The company provides power to customers across 35 counties in Florida — making up a 13,000-square-mile service area, which will likely be in Elsa’s path. But, because the energy provider operates in several other states, it’s able to pull company resources from areas not affected by the storm when severe weather occurs.

“At Duke Energy, safety always comes first. We actively care about the safety of our customers, crews and employees during and after every storm event,” Todd Fountain, Duke Energy’s Florida storm director, said in a statement. “We’re trained and prepared, and we want to ensure our customers are safe and prepared for any impacts from the storm.”

The energy company also released several safety guidelines to follow in relation to flooding and electricity:

— If rising water threatens your home — or if you evacuate your home — turn off your power at the circuit breaker panel or fuse box. 

— Electric current passes easily through water, so stay away from downed power lines and electrical wires.

— Do not drive over or stand near downed power lines. 

— Downed lines will be hard to see in the rain and can potentially be hidden in standing water. If you encounter large pools of standing water, stop, back up and choose another path. 

Floridians should also be prepared for power outages caused by strong winds, debris and flooding, which may last several days. Duke Energy customers who experience a power outage can report it online at duke-energy.com, by texting “OUT” to 57801 or by calling 800-228-8485

Post Views: 93

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRepublican Orlando Lamas adds $16K in June in bid for HD 111

nextLast Call for 7.6.21 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories