Tropical Storm Elsa makes landfall in Cuba

Tropical Storm Elsa is threatening Florida. With the storm currently affecting Cuba, much is still unknown about its path and strength once it clears the island and heads into the Gulf of Mexico.

Florida Politics is tracking the storm’s progress and this post will be updated frequently to represent the most up to date information as the state prepares for impacts.

11 a.m.

Tropical storm warnings have been extended by the National Hurricane Center further northwest along Florida’s Gulf coast.

The system sits 20 miles east-southeast of Cayo Largo, Cuba and is moving northwest at 14 miles per hour. Sustained winds were measured around 65 miles per hour.

A tropical storm warning now extends north to the Suwanee River and south to Flamingo. There is also still a storm warning in the Florida Keys from Craig Key west to the Dry Tortugas.

A storm surge watch is in effect from Bonita Beach to the Ochlockonee River.

Meanwhile, a tropical storm watch is now in place from the Suwanee to Indian Pass. Watches remain in place in the Keys east of Craig Key to Ocean Reef, and in Florida Bay.

The storm made landfall in western Cuba and has largely passed over the island at this point. Cuba has discontinued all tropical storm watches and warnings.

Forecast storm paths show the storm moving slower, with a landfall predicted in the Big Bend area sometime early Wednesday morning. Forecasters expect it to remain a tropical storm when it hits Florida.

10 a.m.

The entire state of Florida is facing a risk of flash flooding from Tropical Storm Elsa over the next three days. That’s according to projections from the National Hurricane Center.

As of an 8 a.m. advisory, Elsa is projected to make landfall in west-central Cuba, but was still about 55 miles from Cayo Largo at the time. The hurricane as of this morning was already responsible for three deaths in the Caribbean. With maximum sustained winds of 65 miles per hour, it falls in the category of a Tropical Storm, but this weekend briefly had hurricane force winds.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency in 15 Florida counties, including Charlotte, Citrus, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Hernando, Hillsborough, Lee, Levy, Manatee, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Pasco, Pinellas and Sarasota.

In Florida, tropical storm warnings were issued by the Hurricane Center in the Florida Keys from Craig Key west to the Dry Tortugas, and in Southwest Florida from Flamingo north to Englewood. A tropical storm watch is also in effect from Craig Key to Ocean Reef and in Florida Bay, as well as from Englewood north to Aucilla River.

But much of the concern for Florida remains in the potential for flooding. There is a storm surge watch in effect from Bonita Beach all the way north to the Suwanee River.

A hurricane watch by the Hurricane Center is in effect for the Cuban province of Camaguey. Tropical storm warnings are in effect on the island nation in Camaguey, Ciego de Avila, Sancti Spiritus, Villa Clara, Mayabeque and Havana.

Wind advisories predict the first storm force winds could arrive in Florida as soon as 2 p.m. Monday in the Florida Keys, and on the mainland before 8 p.m. Five-day projections on the storm track show the system moving through the Gulf of Mexico and making landfall in the Big Bend area some time on Wednesday.

The Hurricane Center has discontinued Tropical Storm Watches for Cayman Brac and Little Cayman.