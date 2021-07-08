Personnel note: Derek Silver joins Colodny Fass litigation group

Colodny Fass is expanding its litigation practice again with the addition of Derek Silver.

“We are excited to welcome Derek to our team and provide boots on the ground in South Florida, as well as the Capital City,” said Katie Webb, shareholder and head of the governmental consulting practice group.

Silver’s resume includes working on education policy in the Florida House and later serving as the Jewish Coalition Coordinator for Gov. Ron DeSantis’ gubernatorial campaign.

After the election, he served on the Governor’s transition team and subsequently worked as the Deputy Director of Government Affairs for the Office of Insurance Regulation. He also staffed and assisted in planning DeSantis’ 2019 trade mission to Israel.

At OIR, Silver worked on a variety of insurance issues including property, health, life and automobile insurance. He also worked on the successful passage of legislation to curb assignment of benefits (AOB) abuse. The now-law was a longtime priority for insurers, who said AOB abuse was partly to blame for rising property insurance rates.

His experience adds to the abundance of insurance policy experts at Colodny Fass. Though the full-service law firm represents clients from several industries, insurance interests often seek out the firm’s expertise, both in the courthouse and the Capitol complex.

Silver, recognized as a “rising star” in INFLUENCE Magazine this year, is a graduate of Florida State University law school and serves on the board of the Jewish Alumni Network at FSU.

Colodny Fass consistently ranks as one of the top law firms in the state. Attorneys at the firm have attained the highest rating of “AV” by Martindale-Hubbell, the foremost attorney ranking service and the firm has also earned the AM Best “Best Recommended Attorney” and “Qualified Law Firm” designations.