July 7, 2021
Haiti President Jovenel Moïse assassinated at home
Haitian President Jovenel Moïse. Image via AP.

July 7, 2021

The attack happened in the middle of the night.

Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated after a group of unidentified people attacked his private residence, the country’s interim prime minister said in a statement Wednesday.

Moïse’s wife, First Lady Martine Moïse, is hospitalized, interim Premier Claude Joseph said.

Joseph condemned what he called a “hateful, inhumane and barbaric act,” adding that Haiti’s National Police and other authorities had the situation in the Caribbean country under control.

The killing late Tuesday comes amid deepening political and economic stability and a spike in gang violence.

Republished with permission of The Associated Press.

Associated Press

