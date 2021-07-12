July 12, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Taylor Yarkosky hits $125K raised for HD 32 bid

Drew WilsonJuly 12, 20213min0

Related Articles

2022Headlines

Rick King, Paulette Armstead top HD 88 field in June fundraising

2022Headlines

‘Freedom Firewall’: House Republicans campaign on anti-lockdown, law and order policies

2022Headlines

Lindsay Cross raises $52K in first month running for HD 68

Yarkosky, Taylor - 8
Yarkosky is running to succeed exiting Rep. Anthony Sabatini.

Montverde Republican Taylor Yarkosky has now raised more than $125,000 for his campaign to succeed exiting Rep. Anthony Sabatini in House District 32.

Yarkosky’s campaign announced the milestone Monday, though finance reports for his official campaign account and his affiliated political committee, Lake County Conservatives, are not yet available on the Florida Division of Elections website.

In the announcement the campaign said it “continues to gain steam, racking up the support of many prominent community leaders and raising the financial resources necessary to run a sustainable and effective campaign.”

The candidate had raised about $99,000 through the two accounts by the end of May, so when the reports drop they will show at least $26,000 in new money. The campaign and committee had about $84,000 in the bank heading into June.

Yarkosky entered the race in mid-March with a wave of endorsements from local leaders. He has since added endorsements from some Republican lawmakers he hopes to join in Tallahassee. The most recent nod came from Sen. Jason Brodeur, a Sanford Republican who represents Seminole and Volusia counties.

Other backers include Reps. Chip LaMarca and Keith Truenow, Lake County Sheriff Peyton Grinnell and Lake County Commissioners Sean Parks, Doug Shields and Kirby Smith, among others.

Yarkosky is one of two Republicans running for HD 32. The other is Winter Garden Republican Matt Silbernagel, who entered the race in mid-April and had raised about $20,000 for his campaign account through the end of June. Silbernagel has not filed paperwork registering an affiliated political committee.

The two could find themselves in separate districts depending on how district lines shift after reapportionment next year.

The current district covers southern Lake County and stretches from Leesburg past Clermont and south to the Polk County line. The district also includes Howey-in-the-Hills, Astatula, Mascotte, Groveland, Minneola, Montverde.

It is a solidly Republican seat. As of the book closing before November’s elections, the district had 58,989 registered Republicans and 47,001 Democrats.

Post Views: 113

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previous'We stand with you': Hundreds rally in Tampa to show support for Cuba protests

nextChris Latvala backs Kim Berfield to succeed him in HD 67

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories