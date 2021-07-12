Lindsay Cross raises $52K in first month running for HD 68

Environmental scientist Lindsay Cross raised nearly $52,000 in her first month running to succeed Rep. Ben Diamond in House District 68.

Cross’ campaign finance report is not yet available on the Florida Division of Elections website, but her campaign said it will show $51,957 raised for her official campaign account in June.

A campaign news release said the report will list 276 donations, including checks from “prominent Democratic donors, activists, elected officials, and party leaders as well as a bipartisan coalition of business owners, environmental advocates, and community leaders.”

Cross’ affiliated political committee, Moving Pinellas Forward, reported no contributions last month but it had $19,295 on hand heading into July.

“As a scientist, I know that numbers and data tell a story. These numbers show that we have the support and the enthusiasm to win this race,” Cross said in a news release.

“I’ve spent my life making positive change as an environmental scientist and policy advocate. Over the years, I’ve met so many people who share my values and are also working hard to make our state better for everyone,” Cross said. “When I asked for their support, I told them I would continue this collective fight as our Representative. I’m truly humbled that they are backing this campaign and have joined our team.”

Cross challenged Sen. Jeff Brandes in the 2018 race for Senate District 24, losing by about eight points on Election Day. Her odds are better in 2022, assuming HD 68 remains a Democratic-leaning district after reapportionment.

As it stands, she is the only candidate who has signed up to replace Diamond, who announced earlier this year he would run for Congress rather than reelection. She has since received an endorsement from St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman.

HD 68, which covers part of Pinellas County, has a nearly 7,000 voter registration advantage with 46,096 Democrats to 39,207 Republicans. But with redistricting occurring ahead of the 2022 election, that could change if the Republican majority in the Legislature redraw boundaries to boost its advantage.