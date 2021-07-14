Broward Commissioner Lamar Fisher adds $46K in June for reelection

Broward County Commissioner Lamar Fisher raised just under $46,000 in June, posting the highest monthly fundraising mark of any County Commission candidate yet this cycle.

Fisher represents District 4 on the County Commission. He first won that seat in 2018. He officially filed for reelection in early May, but posted just under $8,000 in fundraising then, including a $500 self-loan.

The District 4 incumbent picked up the pace in June, giving him more than $53,000 total raised for his reelection effort. Fisher retains nearly all of that cash on hand.

Fisher brought in $12,000 during June from various auto tag and transportation firms. Fisher collected $5,900 from architects, contractors and developers. The electrical and engineering sector added another $5,500 in contributions.

Fisher also picked up $4,500 from the hospitality and food industry and more than $4,300 from lawyers and law firms.

So far, Fisher has not courted a challenger in the 2022 contest. Fisher defeated Shari McCartney for the seat in 2018 by a 14-point margin, 57%-43%. He won by a margin of more than 10,000 votes out of nearly 77,000 cast.

Before joining the Broward County Commission, Fisher served as Pompano Beach Mayor from 2007-2018. He also serves as president and CEO of Fisher Auction Company, which handles real estate auctions.

Fisher is one of three incumbents facing voters in the 2022 election. Commissioners Mark Bogen and Beam Furr will also be on the ballot. The District 8 seat will also be up for grabs, though incumbent Commissioner Barbara Sharief is barred from running again due to term limits. She’s instead competing in the Special Election to replace the late U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings in Florida’s 20th Congressional District.

District 4 spans the eastern part of the county, covering all or parts of Deerfield Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Hillsboro Beach, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Lighthouse Point, Oakland Park, Pompano Beach, and Sea Ranch Lakes.

Candidates and political committees faced a Monday deadline to report all financial activity through June 30.