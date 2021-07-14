July 14, 2021
Mark Bogen raises more than $21K in June for Broward Commission reelection
Ryan Nicol

Mark Bogen
So far, no candidates have yet emerged to challenge Bogen for his District 2 seat.

Broward County Commissioner Mark Bogen added more than $21,000 in June, giving him nearly $57,000 raised this cycle in his bid to seek a second term on the Commission.

Bogen has served on the Commission since 2014. He represents District 2.

The engineering sector was the most generous to Bogen in June. He raised more than $6,700 from engineers and engineering firms. Bogen added more than $5,400 from the construction, developer and real estate sectors. He raised $3,000 from retail and hospitality donors and another $2,500 from lawyers and law firms.

Bogen’s $21,000 follows $34,000 raised in May. He has the most cash on hand of any Commission candidate as of June 30, with close to $57,000.

Bogen is a lawyer who serves as president of Atlantic Mutual Insurance. He also spent two decades as a legal columnist for the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

So far, no candidates have yet emerged to challenge Bogen for his District 2 seat. Bogen filed for reelection in April.

Bogen is a Democrat, as are his eight colleagues on the Broward County Commission. Bogen was selected as Mayor in late 2018. Broward has a ‘weak mayoral’ structure, where the Mayor is chosen by other members of the Commission to serve for one year. Bogen relinquished that role shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic, passing the torch to Dale Holness, his Vice Mayor.

Commissioners Lamar Fisher and Beam Furr will also face reelection contests in 2022. The District 8 seat will also be up for grabs, though incumbent Commissioner Barbara Sharief is barred from running again due to term limits. She’s instead competing in the Special Election to replace the late U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings in Florida’s 20th Congressional District.

District 2 sits in the northern part of Broward County, covering all or portions of Coconut Creek, Coral Springs, Deerfield Beach, Margate and Pompano Beach.

Candidates and political committees faced a Monday deadline to report all financial activity through June 30.

Ryan Nicol

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics.

