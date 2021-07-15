Rick Scott says U.N. lacks ‘moral authority’ to probe American racism

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott took aim at the United Nations during a radio hit Thursday morning.

The Senator questioned the “moral authority” of the organization to investigate racism in the United States, and also took issue with the composition of the Human Rights Council, which includes Cuba and Venezuela.

The Senator blasted Secretary of State Antony Blinken for inviting the U.N. in to investigate racism, questioning the “moral authority” of the organization to probe this “exceptional” nation.

“This goes back to the Obama ‘oh gosh, we’re not a good country, we’re not exceptional’. That’s exactly what this is. Blinken and (Joe) Biden, they don’t believe in the exceptionalism of this country. They don’t believe we’re the beacon of light for the whole world,” Scott contended. “All they want to do is talk about the things we need to work on.”

The Senator conceded “there’s things that we clearly need to work on,” before adding that “if we’re so bad, why do people want to flock into our country.”

“Who at the UN has the moral authority to come and tell us, the country that people are working so hard to get into, that they can tell us how we should be dealing with race relations. Why don’t they go, what does the Bible say? Get the spindle out of your own eye before … that’s what they ought to be doing,” Scott said.

In the same interview, Scott also critiqued the U.N. Human Rights Council for not issuing a statement about ongoing anti-government protests in Cuba.

“The U.N. has become such a joke. I mean, what are they doing that’s helping human rights anywhere in the world? They basically go and defend Hamas against the only democracy in the Middle East, Israel. They never attack Hamas. They never attack Hezbollah,” Scott said, describing the ongoing crackdown in Cuba.

“The U.N. has become such a joke in so many ways,” Scott said. “But the Human Rights Council has become one of the biggest jokes.”

Scott made the comments Thursday morning on Fox News Radio’s Brian Kilmeade Show.