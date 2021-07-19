July 19, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

‘Paying for tickets on buses and flying folks around’: Ron DeSantis continues to hammer Joe Biden after border visit
Image via Gov. Ron DeSantis on Twitter.

Jason DelgadoJuly 19, 20214min1

Related Articles

Headlines

Jimmy Patronis breaks unclaimed property return record

HeadlinesTampa Bay

Tampa man who breached Senate in Capitol riot gets 8 months for felony

Headlines

Jimmy Patronis heads to Greece to honor father’s life

E6iPd-zXIAMxAmM
DeSantis said Florida is the 'ultimate destination' of 70% of illegal immigrants.

After a weekend visit to the Southern border, Gov. Ron DeSantis returned to Florida Monday with an urgent message for Floridians: President Joe Biden’s immigration policies are failing at the border.

Speaking at a press conference in Poinciana, DeSantis described the surge of narcotics and “criminal aliens” into the United States as “unprecedented.”

What’s more, he laid blame at Biden’s feet.

“Word is out that the U.S. isn’t going to defend its border…” DeSantis told reporters. “I think Biden is paying for tickets on buses and flying folks around.”

The Governor’s weekend trip comes weeks after he mobilized roughly 50 state law enforcement officers to patrol the region.

At a Domestic Security Oversight Council meeting in Tallahassee early Monday, FDLE Special Agent Mike Phillips shared details of the mission with Cabinet members.

In less than a month, Phillips said Florida officers alone made contact with more than 3,200 undocumented immigrants and executed roughly 142 arrests — 36 of which were in connection to human smuggling and 19 drug related.

“This is in no way the magnitude of the whole border,” Phillips said during the telephone meeting. “It’s just an area of sector that we’re working in.”

The 50 law enforcement officers include members of the Florida Highway Patrol, Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission.

Back in Poinciana, DeSantis applauded the work, adding that 70% of those crossing the border said Florida is their “ultimate destination.”

“These are not just people coming from Mexico, Mexican citizens,” DeSantis said. “They’ve catalogued over 100 different countries of people that are coming through.”

Drugs, DeSantis said, are another issue.

“I knew, having spoken with a lot of folks throughout the State of Florida, particularly our rural sheriff’s, just how much that methamphetamine influx from the border is affecting these rural communities in particular,” DeSantis said. “And sure enough, you’re seeing unprecedented amounts of narcotics being brought across the border.”

Notably, Floridians are overdosing at higher rates than many Americans.

According to provisional data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, overdose deaths spiked in Florida amid the COVID-19 pandemic, surging at least 37% in 2020.

Post Views: 176

Jason Delgado

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capital for Florida Politics. After a stint with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studied American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. Throw him a line at [email protected] or on Twitter at @byJasonDelgado.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousLong-shot Miami politician Ken Russell debuts in U.S. Senate race with $441K raised

nextWilton Simpson, Kathleen Passidomo endorse Nick DiCeglie in SD 24

One comment

  • tjb

    July 19, 2021 at 12:18 pm

    “I THINK Biden is paying for tickets on buses and flying folks around.”. It is interesting that DeSantis stated, “I think” and not “We know”. Looks like he is creating a false narrative with his statement.
    Also, who is putting the word out that we will not be defending our borders, is it Ron DeSantis?
    Ron DeSantis, stop your propaganda.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories
    In blow to DeSantis, court blocks order lifting CDC virus rules on Florida cruise ships
    This is default text for notification bar
    Learn more