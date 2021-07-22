July 21, 2021
Ashley Moody tests positive for COVID-19

Jason Delgado

Ashley Moody
News of infection comes as Florida and the nation wrestle with the delta variant of the virus. 

Attorney General Ashley Moody tested positive Wednesday for COVID-19, making her the first member of Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ Cabinet to contract the virus.

“I received a COVID-19 vaccine earlier this year and today tested positive for the virus,” Moody tweeted Wednesday evening. “Thankfully, I am only experiencing mild symptoms and my family is in good health.”

News of infection comes amid a summer surge of COVID-19 cases. It also comes as Florida and the nation wrestle with a far more contagious variant of the virus — the delta variant.

Last Friday the Florida Department of Health reported 45,605 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 during the week ending July 15.

The most recent report marked a 92% increase over the previous week. It also marked the fourth consecutive week of increasing case numbers.

Moody urged Floridans to exercise caution as she isolates.

“As I continue to self-quarantine, I want to encourage Floridians to be vigilant about their health,” Moody said.

While many lawmakers have tested positive throughout the pandemic, Moody is the first member within DeSantis’ inner circle to test positive.

Notably, Moody accompanied DeSantis and Senate President Wilton Simpson on a trip to the southern border over the weekend for a security briefing alongside Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

In response to the increase of cases, DeSantis stressed the importance of vaccination early Wednesday at a press conference in St. Petersburg.

The chances of a fully vaccinated person getting seriously ill or dying is “effectively zero,” DeSantis said.

Moreover, nearly 95% of those admitted to hospitals with the disease aren’t fully vaccinated, he added.

“These vaccines are saving lives,” DeSantis, who is vaccinated, said. “They are reducing mortality,”

DeSantis’ remarks coexist with eyebrow raising merchandise unveiled this week by his reelection committee. T-shirts and beer koozies that read “Don’t Fauci My Florida” are for sale among other items.

Jason Delgado

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capital for Florida Politics. After a stint with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studied American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. Throw him a line at [email protected] or on Twitter at @byJasonDelgado.

