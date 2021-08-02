August 2, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Nikki Fried to tour state talking clean water, COVID-19
Nikki Fried inspects the potential environmental disaster at Piney Point.

A.G. GancarskiAugust 2, 20213min0

Related Articles

Corona EconomicsHeadlines

Evictions expected to spike as federal moratorium ends

FederalHeadlines

It’s in – and big: Senators produce $1T infrastructure bill

FederalHeadlines

A federal ruling left thousands of hopeful Dreamers drift. Will Congress act?

fried piney point
Five markets in three days await Fried.

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried will have a robust travel schedule early this week, with five stops Monday through Wednesday.

Fried will begin Monday a statewide tour promoting the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Service’s Office of Agriculture Policy’s Clean Water initiative, which will update the OAP’s water policies.

The events will offer Fried messaging opportunities in smaller markets if the media release description for the kickoff event Monday morning in Fort Myers is any indication.

“In the first of five events, Commissioner Fried will join Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation CEO Ryan Orgera, Environmental Policy Director James Evans, and Marine Laboratory Director Dr. Eric Milbrandt for a boat tour at 9 a.m. departing from Fort Myers. Immediately following at 10 a.m., Commissioner Fried will hold a news conference at the Punta Rassa boat ramp to discuss FDACS Clean Water Initiative and harmful algal blooms (HABs) impacting local waters, including red tide blue-green algae. This will be followed by a brief COVID-19 update as Commissioner Fried continues to provide regular information to Floridians as cases surge across the state,” the media release contends.

The Fort Myers event is at 10 a.m. Monday. There will be another event in Sarasota at 2 p.m., and Mayor Hagen Brody is slated to be in attendance.

Conversa_728x90

Tuesday finds Fried beginning the day in Tampa at 9:30 a.m. and ending up in St. Petersburg at noon. Expect robust messaging there for a critical media market for Fried’s 2022 campaign.

Fried has urged Gov. Ron DeSantis to declare a state of emergency due to red tide but to no avail. Rep. Michele Rayner-Goolsby will be at the Tampa stop Tuesday morning.

The Commissioner finishes the tour Wednesday on the East Coast with a stop in Stuart at 2 p.m. touching on several areas, including “touring ORCA’s Buffered Shoreline Project” and a “news conference immediately following on FDACS Clean Water Initiative, blue-green algae, recent manatee deaths, and other local water issues.”

Post Views: 110

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJoe Geller backs Jordan Leonard as his preferred successor in HD 100

nextA federal ruling left thousands of hopeful Dreamers drift. Will Congress act?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories
    Back-to-school tax holiday poised to start a surge of savings
    This is default text for notification bar
    Learn more