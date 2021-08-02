Jeff Brandes backs Robert Blackmon for St. Pete Mayor

State Sen. Jeff Brandes is backing St. Petersburg City Council member Robert Blackmon in his bid for Mayor.

Brandes is a high-profile, long-serving Republican representing Senate District 24, which covers parts of St. Pete. His Libertarian-leaning philosophies often put him at odds with his own party, prompting his removal as chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee. He has sometimes served as an ally to Democrats, including on criminal justice issues and efforts to legalize medical cannabis.

“Our city needs leaders with innovative ideas to tackle the tough challenges ahead,” Brandes said in a statement. “I know Robert Blackmon has the right skills to keep our city open, affordable and prosperous.”

Brandes joins a growing list of supporters for Blackmon’s campaign, including former Tampa Mayor Dick Greco, former St. Pete Mayor Bob Ulrich, County Commissioner Kathleen Peters and former Rep. Larry Ahern, who previously served Florida’s 66th District in northwestern Pinellas County.

“I’m humbled to have Senator Brandes’s support,” Blackmon said in a statement. “He has deep experience working in the Legislature to support St. Pete’s future, and he knows what it takes to build a St. Pete For All.”

The City Council member has also been endorsed by the Florida Gulf Coast Associated Builders and Contractors and the Iron Workers Local 397 unions.

“A huge part of being Mayor is building relationships at the county, state, and federal level,” Blackmon continued in his statement. “My endorsements from current and former elected officials, along with my success promoting priorities like the restoration of the Science Center, are just a preview of the future we’ll build together.”

The latest polling shows Blackmon doing well in the race, moving up to the second spot, trailing former Pinellas County Commissioner Ken Welch, and ahead of fellow City Council member Darden Rice. That poll was released after a Florida Politics investigation found a series of eviction cases filed by Blackmon against tenants on a newly acquired property.

On Monday, Blackmon made headlines for conflicting mailers about his political ideologies, with one mailer framing him as a progressive option, and another rebuking progressive policies.

In the Primary, Welch leads with just over 23% support, with Blackmon trailing slightly at just under 22%. That’s a significant jump for Blackmon, who, in the previous poll taken June 21, collected just 12% support. Blackmon is also one of two Republicans in the race.