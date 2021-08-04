August 4, 2021
Personnel note: Sean Pittman named General Counsel at the National Bar Association

pittman ART
His nomination was met with unanimous approval by the NBA Board of Governors.

Tallahassee lawyer and lobbyist Sean Pittman has been named General Counsel of the National Bar Association.

Pittman was selected by the incoming president of the association last week during the NBA’s annual conference. His nomination was met with unanimous approval by the NBA Board of Governors. The selection was the first official act of new NBA President Carlos Moore, a Mississippi lawyer.

“I am humbled by the great honor and responsibility to help lead this prestigious organization by providing reliable legal advice and guidance to President Carlos Moore, the NBA Board of Governors and my peer attorneys across the country,” Pittman said in a news release.

“The National Bar Association has a proud history of supporting and engaging America’s Black attorneys and significant issues impacting black people and communities. I am excited to play a larger role with the NBA as the existence and importance of the organization is exacerbated by COVID-19, health care and wealth disparities, police brutality, voter suppression and the impact these issues have on black people and our communities in America.”

Founded in 1925, The National Bar Association is the largest network of predominantly Black American lawyers and judges. The Washington-based group has historically been a strong voice for the rights of Black people, marginalized communities, and underserved populations across the country.

“I’m proud to congratulate Sean Pittman on being confirmed General Counsel of the National Bar Association. When I selected Attorney Pittman as my nominee, I considered his stellar reputation, legal acumen, business savvy, leadership experience, and distinguished educational pedigree as essential qualities needed in the General Counsel role,” Moore stated.

“Sean Pittman will serve the NBA well and I look forward to working with him,” Moore concluded.

As NBA president, Moore joins a distinguished list of former presidents, such as Benjamin Crump, Sen. Arthenia Joyner, and Daryl Parks.

Pittman’s selection comes as his firm, Pittman Law Group, celebrates its 20-year anniversary and enjoys continued growth with the addition of a new office in Orlando. The firm also has offices in Tallahassee, Miami and Riviera Beach.

Additionally, Pittman Law Group recently announced an expansion of its government affairs practice with the addition of Evan Steinberg, a former student body president at FSU with deep experience in Florida politics.

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

