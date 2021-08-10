Kim Berfield raises $16K in July for HD 67

Former state Rep. Kim Berfield raised $16,985 in July, her second month of campaigning.

Berfield faces Jason Holloway in the Republican Primary, both hoping to succeed incumbent Rep. Chris Latvala, who is facing term limits. Holloway raised $8,555 in July, but still maintains a larger bank account to pull from after entering the race in February, giving him an early advantage.

Berfield had 56 contributors to her campaign in the month of July, including about 10 $1,000 donations. Those hefty donations are from political committees including the Financial Reform in Government Network, Floridians for a Stronger Democracy and the Suncoast Better Government Committee.

Despite substantial fundraising in her first two months, Berfield has spent less than a dollar, on small processing fees.

Berfield has raised a total of $25,135 since starting her campaign in June, and retains that amount as she enters August.

Holloway, on the other hand, saw about 20 contributors, made up of six $1,000 donations from individuals. A notable donor to his campaign included former St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Baker, who gave $250.

Holloway has collected $61,311 since entering the race, including $6,000 in self-funding. This period, Holloway spent $530, and has dished out $9,608 since the start of his campaign.

Holloway will enter August with $51,703 in available spending money. But, with aggressive fundraising and a history in the State Legislature, Berfield could become a credible challenger to Holloway.

Berfield currently serves as the vice president of government affairs and community health at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital, a position she has held since 2017. In that role she serves as the hospital’s chief lobbyist in Tallahassee, adding to her resume of experience in state politics.

Holloway is a former legislative aide for Sen. Darryl Rouson, a Democrat, putting him in prime position to court votes from both sides of the aisle should he succeed in the Republican Primary and face a General Election. So far no Democrat has filed to run for the seat.

A Democrat, Joseph Saportas, entered the race in late July and has not reported any fundraising. Saportas ran an unsuccessful campaign for Pinellas County Tax Collector in 2020, losing to incumbent Charles Thomas.

HD 67 covers parts of mid and north Pinellas County, including Largo.