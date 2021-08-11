Nikki Fried predicts a big drop for Ron DeSantis poll numbers

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried continues to find traction with her COVID-19 critique of Gov. Ron DeSantis, with another national television hit Tuesday night.

However, even on liberal talk shows, she’s encountering skepticism about whether Democrats can upend DeSantis in 2022.

Tuesday saw her reject a contention that Democrats were “struggling,” pointing to public polls for validation and describing DeSantis as “stepping on the backs” of Floridians and children for electoral advantage.

“I’ve seen a couple of polls actually recently that have shown him dropping 10, 15 points. And I would say that will continue to happen. Because as this individual is running for President of the United States in 2024, we see that in all of his policies,” Fried said.

“And so he is stepping on the backs of Floridians and now our children in order to get votes for President in 2024,” Fried said, referring to the Governor’s threats to defund officials in school districts that require masks.

“We as Democrats in the state of Florida have a consistent message. And we’re going to stand up, we’re going to show leadership, which is what I’ve done every single day, especially in the last couple of months during this pandemic, having our press conferences every day and giving to the people of our state information that they’re so desiring,” Fried said of her briefings, which included one today where she compared the mandate-averse Governor to a “bully on the playground.”

Fried made the comments on the Peacock’s Mehdi Hasan show.

For Fried, the delta variant has offered a reversal of fortune compared to DeSantis. The Governor is doing fewer prime-time media hits as hospital capacity is strained in the state.

Fried has countermessaged in his absence, and her gubernatorial campaign has trumpeted the value of her television hits as approaching $1 million weekly, while spotlighting her Twitter account’s organic reach.

Polls show a DeSantis advantage, still.

The most favorable head-to-head poll for her recently was from St. Pete Polls, and it showed her down three points in a two-way race with DeSantis. A Florida Chamber poll, meanwhile, projected a nine-point DeSantis lead.

However, there are signs his personal brand may be wearing with some. His favorability was five points underwater in the same St. Pete Polls survey.