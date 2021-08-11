Lincoln Project attacks Ron DeSantis, Greg Abbott for ‘jeopardizing’ students

The Lincoln Project is attacking Gov. Ron DeSantis for his prohibition on mask mandates in schools with its latest ad.

The prominent “Never Trump” organization led by Republican operatives set its sights on DeSantis and Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in the ad. The ads shows masked children in school before cutting to a video of a child receiving chest physiotherapy, a medical technique to help clear the lungs.

“This is where your child should be this fall,” the ad begins showing kids in school. “This is where they could be,” reads text over images of the sick child, backed by dramatic music. “If you could prevent this, wouldn’t you? Wouldn’t anyone?”

DeSantis and Abbott have let former President Donald Trump‘s “reckless base dictate their COVID-19 policies,” the Lincoln Project says. With several schools starting classes this week in Florida, they’re pointing to children.

“GOP governors across the country, like DeSantis and Abbott, are letting their political ambition guide their response to the coronavirus pandemic; creating chaos for parents, kids, teachers and their states’ economies,” Lincoln Project co-founder Reed Galen said. “In perhaps their most craven move yet, these governors are jeopardizing the health and safety of school children, to appease Donald Trump and his anti-mask, anti-vaccine base. National crises like COVID-19 call for experienced and tested leadership — not performance art by con-men the likes of DeSantis and Abbott.”

Florida and Texas’ school masking policies have drawn national attention, particularly with rising COVID-19 and delta variant cases that are affecting children more than previous waves. Children younger than 12 are not eligible for the vaccine.

The Florida Department of Health on Friday issued rules requiring schools to let parents opt out from mask requirements, as described in DeSantis’ prohibition on school mask mandates late last month. On Monday, the Governor’s Office threatened to withhold the salaries of superintendents and school board members who violate state law. Biden on Wednesday said the White House was considering ways it could intervene to protect the salaries of school board members and superintendents who violate DeSantis’ executive order and the administration’s rules.

Both DeSantis and Abbott are seeking reelection in 2022, and both are considered contenders for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination if Trump forgoes a third run. Recent polls show DeSantis leading that prospective Primary if Trump stays out of the race.