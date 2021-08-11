August 11, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Lincoln Project attacks Ron DeSantis, Greg Abbott for ‘jeopardizing’ students
Image via YouTube/The Lincoln Project.

Renzo DowneyAugust 11, 20214min2

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 8.11.21 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

2022Headlines

Panama City Mayor backs Griff Griffitts for HD 6

2022Headlines

Annette Taddeo adds $35K to reelection bid in grassroots push

Chest Physiotherapy
'If you could prevent this, wouldn't you? Wouldn't anyone?'

The Lincoln Project is attacking Gov. Ron DeSantis for his prohibition on mask mandates in schools with its latest ad.

The prominent “Never Trump” organization led by Republican operatives set its sights on DeSantis and Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in the ad. The ads shows masked children in school before cutting to a video of a child receiving chest physiotherapy, a medical technique to help clear the lungs.

“This is where your child should be this fall,” the ad begins showing kids in school. “This is where they could be,” reads text over images of the sick child, backed by dramatic music. “If you could prevent this, wouldn’t you? Wouldn’t anyone?”

DeSantis and Abbott have let former President Donald Trump‘s “reckless base dictate their COVID-19 policies,” the Lincoln Project says. With several schools starting classes this week in Florida, they’re pointing to children.

“GOP governors across the country, like DeSantis and Abbott, are letting their political ambition guide their response to the coronavirus pandemic; creating chaos for parents, kids, teachers and their states’ economies,” Lincoln Project co-founder Reed Galen said. “In perhaps their most craven move yet, these governors are jeopardizing the health and safety of school children, to appease Donald Trump and his anti-mask, anti-vaccine base. National crises like COVID-19 call for experienced and tested leadership — not performance art by con-men the likes of DeSantis and Abbott.”

Florida and Texas’ school masking policies have drawn national attention, particularly with rising COVID-19 and delta variant cases that are affecting children more than previous waves. Children younger than 12 are not eligible for the vaccine.

The Florida Department of Health on Friday issued rules requiring schools to let parents opt out from mask requirements, as described in DeSantis’ prohibition on school mask mandates late last month. On Monday, the Governor’s Office threatened to withhold the salaries of superintendents and school board members who violate state law. Biden on Wednesday said the White House was considering ways it could intervene to protect the salaries of school board members and superintendents who violate DeSantis’ executive order and the administration’s rules.

Both DeSantis and Abbott are seeking reelection in 2022, and both are considered contenders for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination if Trump forgoes a third run. Recent polls show DeSantis leading that prospective Primary if Trump stays out of the race.

Post Views: 3,034

Renzo Downey

Renzo Downey covers state government for Florida Politics. After graduating from Northwestern University in 2019, Renzo began his reporting career in the Lone Star State, covering state government for the Austin American-Statesman. Shoot Renzo an email at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @RenzoDowney.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousShane Abbott reels in another $40K in race to succeed Brad Drake

nextAnnette Taddeo adds $35K to reelection bid in grassroots push

2 comments

  • father gabriel

    August 11, 2021 at 5:22 pm

    playwright dr larry myers

    “ambidexterity”
    ABT COVID VACCIBATION OUR WORLD NOW

    PLAYWRIGHTS SANCTUARY

    Reply

  • Andrew Finn

    August 11, 2021 at 6:22 pm

    Neither Emperor DeSantis here in Florida or Emperor Abbott in Texas give a damn about the children, as we can see by their actions (or non-actions) on the virus crisis both states face. Too bad, since there will be children paying with their health (and some with their lives) and all the people can do is make these two idiots pay by ousting them come election day.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories