Former candidate Stephanie Meyer enters District 6 Pinellas County School Board race

Teacher Stephanie Meyer has entered the 2022 District 6 Pinellas County School Board race after a 2020 loss against Laura Hine for the countywide District 1 seat.

The District 6 seat Meyer is seeking is currently held by Bill Dudley, a former Pinellas County high school coach. It is unclear if Dudley will run for reelection next year after first being elected to the seat in 2018.

If so, the candidates will provide voters in the district two conservative options in the nonpartisan race.

Meyer, who teaches middle school history at Keswick Christian School, ran on several conservative platforms in last year’s school board race, including advocating for school-choice and pushing against teaching “revisionist history.”

Leading up to the race, Meyer garnered support from the Pinellas County GOP as well as local Republican elected officials like House Speaker Designate Chris Sprowls and Reps. Chris Latvala and Nick DiCeglie.

Meyer earned a bachelor’s in history from Liberty University, the evangelical Christian school founded by American Pastor Jerry Falwell.

The seat Meyer is running for is a single-member district, which covers a specific area in the county, a change for the 2020 countywide run.