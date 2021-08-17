August 17, 2021
Charlie Crist launches TV attack ad against Ron DeSantis over mask mandates

Jacob Ogles August 17, 2021

Crist shpt
The ad hits screens weeks after DeSantis issued an executive order forbidding districts from mandating masks.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist is on the air with his first TV attack ad against incumbent Republican Ron DeSantis.

Titled “It’s About Kids,” the 30-second spot takes on DeSantis over his resistance to several measures to stop or slow COVID-19’s spread in schools.

The advertisement begins with a montage of stories and headlines, displayed over news commentary about DeSantis’ fight against districts requiring masks in school. Crist appears at the end to speak directly to the camera.

“Ron DeSantis schools wants to defund schools where they’re asking kids to wear a mask,” Crist says. “That’s not what we need. We need common sense, and we need to do what’s right.”

It’s part of a five-figure statewide cable buy, POLITICO reports, and available to view online.

The ad hits screens in the wake of DeSantis issuing an executive order forbidding districts from mandating masks. More than 15 school districts have implemented some mandate in place anyway, though most allow parents to opt out of the requirement.

But as the delta variant surges in Florida and an increasing number of those testing positive for the coronavirus are children — many under age 12 and ineligible to receive a vaccine — more districts are considering dropping any opt-out and defying the order. In the case of two districts with full mandates, the Board of Education is considering withholding the pay of superintendents and school board members.

The ad highlights how the Governor “goes to war against masks” and juxtaposes that to news of three Broward teachers dying from COVID-19, although school had not yet started in Broward at the time.

“Join us in this fight because it’s your fight, too,” Crist concludes.

Crist previously served as Governor as a Republican, elected in 2006, and ran unsuccessfully as a Democrat in 2014. Crist faces Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried in the Democratic Primary.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

3 comments

  • Ed

    August 17, 2021 at 8:56 am

    Charlie Crist blows with the wind. He is a chameleon. One day he is a Republican, the next day he is a Democrat..

  • Charlotte Greenbarg

    August 17, 2021 at 9:16 am

    Let we forget he was once an Independent too! “defunding schools” Another lie from Chain Gang Charlie.

    • Tom

      August 17, 2021 at 9:29 am

      He’s a total liar.
      Total desperation on his part as Nikki Fraud is bellicose.
      To raise and mention the people who happened to be teachers and or staff is a lie and extremism. They were not working. This is an example of the desperate measures being conveyed by Dems and media cohorts.
      Despicable and shameful. Absolute lies from Haters!

