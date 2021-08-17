Rick Scott fears ‘social and cultural engineering’ blunts U.S. military ‘lethal force’

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott is suggesting that “social and cultural engineering” is blunting the “lethal force” of the United States military.

“(Instead of) spending the time to make this a lethal force, they’re spending the time with social and cultural engineering,” Scott said Tuesday during an interview with Pensacola’s News Radio 1620.

“It’s not social engineering that the military is set up for. It’s to defend our freedom,” Scott, the current head of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, said. “That’s the purpose of our armed forces. So, you know, they need to stop (focusing) on gender pronouns, things like that, you know, critical race theory, and let’s focus on how do we make a lethal force.”

The Republican implied that “social and cultural engineering” includes not only gender pronouns and critical race theory, but also a vaccine mandate for the military. Even though members of the armed forces already receive a battery of shots, Scott (like many Republicans) sees the jab as a bridge too far.

“First off, they shouldn’t be mandating the vaccine. That’s a choice of what you want to put into your body,” Scott said. “When you joined up, I don’t think anybody anticipated they would be able to force you to take this vaccine.”

Scott’s comments against vaccine mandates for military members tracks with his historic contention that it’s a matter of personal choice when it comes to the life-saving shots.

“Democrats want to control our lives. We’ve got to stand up and say enough is enough,” Scott said during a cable news appearance in late June. “I got the vaccine, get the vaccine. But if you don’t, that’s a choice you get to make.”

Scott’s opposition to critical race theory, likewise, is a matter of record.

The Senator’s concern about CRT, a legal academic approach that proposes that long-standing institutional racial inequities are continuing in society today, is well-documented. Earlier this year, Scott filed a Senate resolution condemning it.

Upon introducing the resolution in May, Scott said: “The far-left wants Americans to believe that our nation is inherently racist and bad. They want to discredit the values America was founded on. They’re wrong. We can’t stand by and allow ’woke’ liberals to divide our nation.”