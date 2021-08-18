Marco Rubio blasts Afghanistan ‘catastrophe,’ blames Joe Biden’s ‘terrible plan’

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio released a video Wednesday condemning the “catastrophe” in Afghanistan and blaming the Joe Biden administration’s “terrible plan.”

Rubio, speaking from an undisclosed location in a shot framed by vegetation, blasted what he called the “worst foreign policy disaster in half a century.”

“The debacle in Afghanistan isn’t because we decided to withdraw. We all knew we couldn’t stay there forever. It’s because the Biden administration had a terrible plan, and it isn’t because American intelligence got it wrong. It’s because the Biden administration ignored clear warnings that their plan would lead to disaster,” Rubio said.

The key failing, per Rubio, was a withdrawal that deprived Afghan ground forces of critical air support from the United States.

“The Biden plan called for scaling back and ending air support (and) was built on a status quo that their own plan intended to change,” Rubio said.

As he has all week, Rubio blasted alleged hubris from the White House.

“They are the experts. They are smarter. They know more than everyone else,” Rubio mocked, describing the White House as ignoring advice and bringing on grave consequences.

He described the capitulation of pro-American forces, with “25 Taliban fighters getting an entire American outpost to surrender.”

“Afghan security forces abandoned posts. Afghan leaders fled the country. And the Taliban marched right into Kabul, without any resistance, and we are now witnessing horrific scenes of tragedy and chaos. And what lies ahead is even more dangerous for America,” Rubio said.

“So you want to know what we’re facing now and why this is a catastrophe? It’s all because incompetent and arrogant people in the Biden administration came up with a stupid plan. They wouldn’t listen to everyone who warned how stupid it was. And then when it began to fall apart, they refused and failed to adjust,” Rubio said.

The messaging continues on the Afghanistan issue for Rubio. In Jacksonville Tuesday, the bulk of questions from media had to do with the White House response and the future of the country.