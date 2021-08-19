Rick Scott says Joe Biden ‘unfit’ for Presidency after Afghan exit

Florida’s junior Senator continued his scathing criticism of President Joe Biden Thursday.

“Incompetent. Unhinged. Incoherent. Unfit,” tweeted Scott, in a four word excoriation of Biden’s performance in an interview with ABC the night before.

Biden told George Stephanopoulos the shambolic exit was inevitable.

“The idea that somehow, there’s a way to have gotten out without chaos ensuing — I don’t know how that happens,” Biden said.

Biden described a “significant collapse” of the American client government in remarks intended to explain away the optics of the withdrawal. For Scott, though, the interview continued to advance a narrative established throughout the week, urging removal of Biden from office under the 25th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

Scott first made that call Monday on Twitter.

“After the disastrous events in Afghanistan, we must confront a serious question: Is Joe Biden capable of discharging the duties of his office or has time come to exercise the provisions of the 25th Amendment?” he wrote.

On Tuesday, he repeated his call during a round of media hits.

Scott was asked if he was serious during an appearance on the Guy Benson Show, and he said he was, calling the question of removal a “fair and serious question we have to confront.”

“We’ve got to get someone in there that’s doing their job,” Scott said, describing Biden as “out to lunch.”

Scott, on the Panhandle’s News Radio 1620, said Biden wasn’t “showing up” and there were questions about whether the President was “capable of discharging the duties of his office.”

It’s doubtful, at least given the current trajectory of events, that there will be any move to remove the Democratic President in Democratically-controlled Washington. U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio flatly dismissed the possibility earlier this week.

“Yeah, I don’t foresee that happening,” Rubio told Florida Politics.

However, Rubio has frequently cast aspersions on Biden’s mental state and competence also. As has Gov. Ron DeSantis, who took to Fox News on Wednesday night with his first comments in the wake of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

“You know who’s looking at this? China, Russia, North Korea, all of our adversaries are taking the measure of Joe Biden. And they see that this is not somebody who is capable of leading with conviction on the world stage,” DeSantis asserted, stressing national security concerns.

“So they are going to do everything they can, as long as he is President, to take advantage of that. And I think we’re in for a rocky three and a half years, as long as he is President,” DeSantis prognosticated.