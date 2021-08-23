Byron Donalds calls on Joe Biden to resign

Rep. Byron Donalds on Monday called on President Joe Biden to resign.

“Calling on the leader of the free world to resign his office immediately weighs heavy on my heart, but this must happen to restore American’s safety both at home and abroad, our honor, and faith in the Chief Executive to faithfully execute the duties of the Presidency,” the Naples Republicans wrote on Facebook.

In an extended statement released by his office, Donalds said the calamity in Afghanistan warranted an action only taken by one President before.

“It has become clear that President Biden has lost complete and total confidence of the American people through his haphazard decision to withdraw from Afghanistan,” Donalds said. “This botched withdrawal is currently threatening the lives of our servicemen and women, the stability in the region, and our integrity on the global stage.”

The withdrawal of troops has drawn consistent criticism from Republicans in Congress, and Donalds isn’t the first to question Biden’s fitness to serve. U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, also a Naples Republican, has even asked for the Cabinet to explore removing Biden using the 25th Amendment.

But that doesn’t mean Biden lacks support. While Democrats were noticeably silent as the Taliban retook Afghanistan, many vocally came out in support of Biden after the President made a speech defending his decision to withdraw.

“I support President Biden’s decision to end America’s longest war,” tweeted U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor, a Tampa Democrat. “Over the last 20 years, we witnessed the courage, bravery and commitment of our military service members, diplomats and NGOs in Afghanistan. They kept America safe and brought Osama bin Laden to justice.”

But Donalds, who voted against impeaching President Donald Trump after his supporters stormed the Capitol to stop certification of his electoral defeat, said he had an obligation to demand Biden’s resignation over failures in Afghanistan.

“As an elected member of the House of Representatives, I swore an oath to protect our Constitution, and I take that solemn responsibility with the utmost seriousness,” he said. “In good faith, I cannot look my constituents in the eye, many of whom are veterans, and tell them that the President of the United States can perform the duties entrusted to him by the Constitution.