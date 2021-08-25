August 25, 2021
Rick Scott wants Vice President, Cabinet to look at removing Joe Biden
Image via AP.

A.G. GancarskiAugust 25, 2021

Rick Scott 2.5.21
The Senator continues to float the 25th Amendment.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott continued his assault on President Joe Biden‘s standing in office Wednesday.

Scott, who has suggested that Biden is too infirm to be President on multiple occasions, pressed that case again on two radio hits Monday morning. He continues to suggest the 25th Amendment as a mechanism for Biden’s removal.

On the Brian Mudd Show on WIOD, Scott maintained that it was the responsibility of the Cabinet to consider that course.

“And so I think it’s a legitimate question. Does this guy have the capability to lead the United States and be Commander in Chief of the most powerful and lethal military force ever created in the history of the world? If he does not, then we have got to do something about it. That’s the responsibility of the Vice President,” Scott said, exploring other topics briefly before returning to the main theme.

“They have the responsibility to make sure this guy has the capacity to lead this nation. And if he doesn’t, they have got to do something about it. That’s their responsibility. You become a Cabinet member, you become a Vice President, that’s your responsibility,” Scott said.

Speaking on the Hugh Hewitt Show earlier Wednesday, Scott cast similar aspersions on the “on vacation” President.

“Is Biden even capable of doing this,” Scott asked rhetorically. “Is this guy OK? I mean, I worry about him.”

Scott urged what he called “a real conversation about whether Joe Biden has the capacity to do this job,” but when asked by Hewitt, he admitted that his idea has no traction with Democrats, who control the Senate.

“None of them will say anything like that right now,” Scott admitted.

The expressions of concern for and attacks on Biden have become a regular feature in Scott’s stops on the conservative media loop.

“I hope he’s healthy and strong enough to lead,” Scott said on Sunday’s edition of Fox and Friends Weekend. “I’m really worried about if he’s OK; if he can do this job.”

“Incompetent. Unhinged. Incoherent. Unfit,” tweeted Scott, in a four-word excoriation of Biden’s performance in an interview with ABC the night before.

Scott first made that call Monday on Twitter.

The pitch is a tough sell even to Republicans, however.

“Yeah, I don’t foresee that happening,” U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio told Florida Politics last week.

Expect Scott to continue pressing his partisan case, even though it seems to have little traction beyond conservative media hits.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at [email protected]

