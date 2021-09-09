Last Call for 9.9.21 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

Enterprise Florida on Thursday launched a campaign to highlight manufacturing and small business success stories across the state.

The ‘Built for Opportunity’ awareness campaign consists of a series of videos touting businesses that have rebounded from the economic pressures of the pandemic.

The new campaign credits each company’s renewed success to a business-friendly climate fostered by the state government.

A news release announcing the campaign points to so-called anti-lockdown policies, the Governor’s move to reopen schools to in-person classes and other directives that afforded businesses “the freedom to make their own decisions about operations, rather than dealing with government mandates.

“While the rest of the country implemented draconian lockdown measures, in Florida we kept our businesses open, giving business owners the opportunity to provide for their families, keep employees on the payroll and serve their communities,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said in a news release.

“These videos from real Floridians are a testament to the fact that what we did in Florida was the right thing to do. Florida remains a beacon of hope for those looking to find economic prosperity in a difficult time.”

The Governor’s sentiment was echoed by Secretary of Commerce Jamal Sowell, who doubles as the president and CEO of Enterprise Florida, a public-private partnership that, among other missions, aims to lure businesses to set up shop in Florida.

“While other states were shutting business down, Florida was building them up, and that is the essence of the message we hope to send. We look forward to businesses continuing to thrive and seek opportunity in a state that facilitates success.”

Evening Reads

“How Europe beat the U.S. at vaccinations” via Dylan Scott of Vox

“How pharmacists are dealing with the surge of shady ivermectin prescriptions” via Yasmin Tayag of Slate

“After decades of keeping her identity a secret, Jane Roe’s child has chosen to talk about her life.” via Joshua Prager of The Atlantic

“Republicans are road-testing Donald Trump’s reelection strategy in California” via Alex Shephard of The New Republic

“When was the first U.S. COVID-19 death? CDC investigates 4 early cases” via Benjamin Mueller of The New York Times

“Amazon dangles free bachelor’s degrees as new perk in fight for U.S. workers” via Chip Cutter of The Wall Street Journal

“How Time’s Up woes are overshadowing its mission beyond Hollywood” via Rebecca Keegan and Tatiana Siegel of The Hollywood Reporter

“The days after: Musicians and club owners remember 9/11’s impact on the city’s scene, and the revival that followed” via Jem Aswad of Variety

“Rescuers race to save Florida’s corals while federal government plan more dredging” via Craig Pittman of the Florida Phoenix

“Stephanie Murphy to oppose her party’s ‘rushed’ budget package in committee” via Lindsey McPherson of Roll Call

“Republicans aren’t new to the anti-vaxx movement” via Kaleigh Rogers of FiveThirtyEight

“Climate change, inequality and a recall vote: how the French laundry embodies California” via Lisa Bonos of The Washington Post

“Linda Tripp’s daughter talks ‘Impeachment’” via Julie Miller of Vanity Fair

Quote of the Day



“While there may be some Floridians who welcome the chilling effect that this law has on the Plaintiffs in this case, depending on who is in power, next time it could be their ox being gored.” — U.S. District Judge Mark Walker, temporarily blocking the new anti-riot law.

Bill Day’s Latest

Breakthrough Insights