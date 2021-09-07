Outlier? Poll shows voters still favor Charlie Crist over Ron DeSantis

A poll showing Gov. Ron DeSantis trailing Charlie Crist suggests Floridians have turned on the Governor regarding mask-wearing. And while voters remain unhappy with DeSantis’ performance as Florida’s Governor, they dread even more the prospect he could run for President.
If the election were held today with Crist as the Democratic nominee, the St. Petersburg Congressman would take almost 54% of votes to the Republican incumbent’s 46%, with independents breaking for Crist by a 5-percentage-point margin. That’s according to The Listener Group, a Pensacola-based outfit, which released its latest numbers Tuesday.
That’s a sizable lead outside the poll’s 3.1% margin of error, and more importantly, puts Crist well above the 50% mark. Pollsters collected responses from Sept. 3 through 5.
The same firm two weeks ago similarly found Crist up by a slightly wider 57%-43% margin.
Notably, the pollster in August also found DeSantis losing to Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, the other major Democrat in the race. But now, it finds the Governor leading Fried 52% to 48%, largely thanks to independents, who broke for Crist but against Fried, going to DeSantis by 55% to 45%.
In July, before a surge in COVID-19 infections struck the state, The Listener Group found DeSantis beating Crist 55% to 45% and Fried 60% to 39%. So it appears the incumbent’s performance correlates closely to the number of infections in the state.
But pollsters also found voters out of step with the Governor on a number of policy issues.
The enactment of a “heartbeat” bill in Texas, which has DeSantis looking at “protections for life,” instantly turned abortion into a topline issue in the race.
The Listener Group polling signals 59% of voters oppose a heartbeat bill and less than 41% support it.
On DeSantis’ plans to issue $5,000 fines to businesses with “vaccine passports,” 60% of voters similarly oppose that approach compared to 40% who support it.
There’s even more vocal exasperation at DeSantis’ attempt to withhold salaries for school officials enacting mask mandates, with near 70% opposed to such an approach. Even 60% of Republicans oppose that plan.
Overall, fewer than 41% give a favorable grade to DeSantis for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, and just over 42% give him a passing favorability rate at all. His favorability rating in the poll sank 11 points from late August.
But if there’s a job voters want DeSantis to hold less than Governor, it’s President. About 59% of Florida voters said they would vote for someone else if he were to run for Commander-in-Chief in 2024, compared to just 41% who would welcome such a run.
3 comments
Alex
September 7, 2021 at 9:42 am
Yep, DesAnus has shown us his true self.
Far right soulless fuck who only cares about power.
Kathy
September 7, 2021 at 10:41 am
Yes, please. Having serious medical issues at 66 and exhausted with trying to get assistance or at the very least a reply from my “representatives” has left me looking for big changes in Florida government. My “representatives” are Scott (criminal), Steube (took oath to defend against enemies, foreign and domestic and stood down on January 6th, then turned his back on medals for Capitol Police who fought for him), Rubio (more interested in getting internet balloons to Cuba) and Desantis (trump clone), so I have no representation. Out of desperation, I called out of my bubble to Charlie Christ’s office. They not only took the time to listen, but supplied phone numbers and suggestions knowing I was not a constituent. Then, they followed up! I have been in Florida for over 42 years and am thoroughly disgusted and embarrassed by our Government. I am and always have been a fan of Charlie and know he will look out for our citizens. I do know he would never hold private vaccination parties in gated communities for his pals.
Kathy
September 7, 2021 at 10:54 am
And. Jacob, one more thing…
If I was going to open a business, I sure as hell wouldn’t open in Florida. Desantis should be ashamed of himself (although shame is obviously a foreign feeling for him) for fining businesses that want to keep their customers and employees safe and healthy. Those are exactly the businesses I would support and frequent. I wonder how difficult it is to become a “private club”. Pay $5 a month, show your vaccination card and come on in. Norwegian Cruise Lines, kudos to you for standing up to the little tyrant in your attempt to protect passengers.