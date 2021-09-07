Let them play? Ron DeSantis looking for ‘rationality’ in NFL’s COVID-19 restrictions

Gov. Ron DeSantis is looking for “rationality” in how the National Football League teams handle COVID-19 cases this season, suggesting “asymptomatic” people testing positive should still have an opportunity to play ball.

“I think we’ve learned now that these athletes, a lot of them even with fully vaccinated teams, are getting positive tests but they’re not getting seriously ill, so I think it’s going to be a really good season,” DeSantis said in Lakeland on Monday,

“I know they’re still going to have to probably do some of these protocols in the NFL,” he added. “But that should not deter them from doing very, very well. And I hope that there’ll be some rationality brought upon this.”

The Governor explained: “If somebody has had COVID and is vaccinated, all of these different things, then I’d hate to see them put out just for getting some type of asymptomatic, positive test. So hopefully, they’ll have some rationality to that, and they’ll be full-strength every single day throughout the season.”

The NFL guidelines on when players who test positive for coronavirus can hit the field are somewhat nuanced.

If a player who is vaccinated tests positive but has no symptoms, he will be allowed to rejoin the team after two negative tests administered 24 hours apart. If a player is both vaccinated and symptomatic, he must test negative twice and report exhibit no symptoms of COVID-19 for at least 48 hours.

Vaccinated players who have been in contact with a person who has tested positive for the virus are not required to isolate. They will, however, be required to submit to daily testing for five days.

The rules are less forgiving for unvaccinated players, who must isolate for at least 10 days after a positive test, even if they are asymptomatic. Unvaccinated players must isolate for at least five days if they have close contact with a COVID-positive individual, even if the player initially tests negative.

DeSantis then extolled the Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their quarterback, Tom Brady. The Buccaneers are 100% vaccinated.

However, the universal vaccination threshold does not apply to the Miami Dolphins or the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Governor did not clarify whether unvaccinated players should get to hit the field if they don’t have symptoms.

In Lakeland, he also offered some retroactive critiques of how the league handled COVID-19 restrictions last year.

“I’ll tell you, it would have been nice to have more people there than were in the stadium,” DeSantis groused of attendance being capped for the Buccaneers’ home-field Super Bowl win earlier this year.

“And what my view was is ‘Look, you say you can only have 25,000 people. But yet after the game, you’ve got 100,000 people, you know, just swarming the streets.’ What honest difference does that make at that point,” DeSantis hectored.

“So I wanted to have that for the Super Bowl last year,” DeSantis said, regarding full attendance. “But I’m glad they’re going to be able to do it this year.”

Indeed, DeSantis was bold in calling for full attendance at Super Bowl LV.

“I fully understand, and we will work with them; they want to go slower more than anyone, so it’s not like they want to have full capacity,” DeSantis said in September 2020. “But I think you can do much more than what’s been done.”

The NFL, however, capped the attendance at 22,000 in February’s Super Bowl against DeSantis’ declared wishes.