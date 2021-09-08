September 8, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Rick Scott questions vetting of Florida-bound Afghan refugees
Rick Scott. Image via AP.

A.G. GancarskiSeptember 8, 20213min0

Related Articles

Foreign Affairs

Rescue groups: U.S. tally misses hundreds left in Afghanistan

Foreign Affairs

Angela Merkel prepares to step down with legacy of tackling crises

Foreign AffairsHeadlines

Ron DeSantis presses Afghanistan messaging on official, political sides

rick scott
This isn't the first time Scott has raised refugee concerns.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott raised concerns about refugees from Afghanistan resettling in Florida, questioning the vetting process from the Joe Biden administration.

“Clearly, I’m not satisfied. I went through the same issue — refugees coming into Florida when I was Governor. The federal government, the Biden Administration … (it’s) the same thing that happened with the Obama Administration. They don’t give us good information,” Scott said Wednesday.

“They don’t tell us where the people are going. They don’t tell us if and how they’ve been vetted, anything about them. And let’s all remember: we don’t know. There’s people that are coming here that we don’t know enough about.”

“I want to make sure we take care of every Afghan ally that helped us. But we’ve got to do it in a very methodical and safe manner. And we’ve got to do it in conjunction with our state government and local government, not the federal government telling me what they told me back when Obama was President, that I had no right to know as Governor of Florida who was coming to my state. That was wrong,” Scott said.

The Senator made the comments on WOKV, a radio station in Jacksonville. Jacksonville is one of the most frequent destinations for those escaping the aftermath of the 20-year American involvement in Afghanistan.

The Florida Times-Union notes that in addition to 119 people already settled via Special Immigrant Visas, 300 more may come from Afghanistan and elsewhere under “parolee,” or emergency status, between now and March 2022.

As Scott mentioned in the interview, he also agitated against resettling displaced people in Florida as Governor, questioning the Barack Obama Administration’s vetting of Syrians six years ago in terms similar to those used Wednesday.

“They’re not going to tell us where,” Scott said on Fox News in 2015. “They’re not going to tell us who. I’m responsible for 20 million people’s safety, and over a hundred million tourists per year. That’s concerning.”

Post Views: 120

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousLincoln Project ad taunts Donald Trump, says Ron DeSantis is 'running away' with GOP

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn
Categories