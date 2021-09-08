Ron DeSantis’ 2024 presidential odds drop

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has been downgraded in another Presidential betting market.

According to odds promulgated by US-Bookies.com Wednesday, DeSantis is on the decline in terms of his overall odds to win the Presidency in 2024. He now stands at 11/1, down slightly from 10/1 on Aug. 25.

The good news, meanwhile, is that his odds to win the 2024 Republican Primary have improved of late. They’ve moved from 9/2 odds to 19/5 over the same period.

Only Ambassador Nikki Haley, whose odds went from 7/1 to 6/1, saw better movement in the hypothetical Primary field.

In both hypothetical fields, DeSantis is far behind former President Donald Trump. Trump has 13/2 odds of being elected President, and 2/1 odds in the Primary.

US-Bookies has noted the Trump obstacle before.

“DeSantis also faces a difficult battle in the presidential election, as he’s behind Trump in both presidential and Republican nomination markets,” a spokesman cautioned in August.

The mixed trends in current odds, though not ideal, are an improvement from when a rival bookie put DeSantis on notice last week as a proposition that may have peaked.

They spotlighted his Primary odds specifically.

Boyle Sports warned about DeSantis’ Republican Primary odds, noting “punters abandon Ron DeSantis White House bid as odds drift to 4/1 from 2/1.”

“Ron DeSantis has been a very popular feature of our early 2024 betting, but in recent days we’re beginning to notice evidence that opinion is starting to turn. COVID-19 rates in Florida are trending in the wrong direction and with DeSantis eased out to 4/1 from 2/1, punters are now looking at Donald Trump as the most likely Republican candidate,” a spokesperson said.

Even as gamblers weigh the proposition of President DeSantis, the Governor has demurred when asked about his political intentions.

“All the speculation about me is purely manufactured,” DeSantis told reporters in St. Cloud Monday, when asked about the potential of running for President in 2024.