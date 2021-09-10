Gov. DeSantis reappoints four to ethics commission

Gov. Ron DeSantis reappointed four members of the state Commission on Ethics, including members he appointed last year.

The Governor appointed former Reps. Travis Cummings and Jim Waldman in December, but they earned another nod Friday. Other reappointments made Friday include former lawmaker John Grant and former state attorney Willie Meggs, both of whom the Governor previously appointed in 2019.

The Florida Commission on Ethics is an independent commission responsible for investigating and issuing public complaints of breach of the public trust by public officers and employees. Commissioners generally serve two-year terms.

Cummings is the Vice President of Benefits at The Bailey Group. He served eight years in the House, including the last two as Appropriations Committee Chairman. The Fleming Island Republican is also a former chairman of the Clay County Commission and a former Mayor of Orange Park.

He earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting from Valdosta State University and his master’s in business administration from the University of North Florida.

Grant is a lawyer with Tampa Estate Planners, specializing in estate planning, trust and probate administration, mediation and elder law. The Republican is currently the Commission’s vice chair and previously served in both the House and Senate. He is a certified Circuit Court mediator and arbitrator as well.

He earned his bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of South Florida and his law degree from Stetson University College of Law.

Meggs, of Tallahassee, is a retired state attorney for the 2nd Judicial Circuit. He was first elected in 1985 and decided not to seek re-election in 2016.

The Democrat was among the list of nearly 170 Rick Scott appointees DeSantis pulled when he came into office in January 2019. However, the Governor placed him back on the panel at the same time as Grant, in July of that year.

Meggs has also served as a police officer with the Tallahassee Police Department and as a Leon County Sheriff’s Deputy. He earned his bachelor’s and law degrees from Florida State University.

Waldman is a lawyer and Everglades College’s general counsel. The Pompano Beach Democrat previously was Coconut Creek’s Mayor and served eight years in the House.

He received his bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Florida and his law degree from Nova Southeastern University.

The Senate must confirm the Governor’s appointments.