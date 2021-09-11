Cases of COVID-19 continue to decline across Tampa Bay, along with vaccinations

Cases of COVID-19 in Tampa Bay are continuing to decrease after showing the first sign of decline in last week’s Florida Department of Health report.

In the past week, from Sept. 3 through Sept. 9, Hillsborough County confirmed 7,940 cases of COVID-19, nearly 2,000 less cases from the week prior, which recorded 9,773 COVID-19 infections. Those numbers come from the latest Florida Department of Health weekly report.

Last week was also the first time in three weeks Hillsborough County reported under 10,000 cases of COVID-19.

Hillsborough County’s positivity rate, which is the percentage of COVID-19 tests that come back positive for cases not yet recorded, is also declining. This past week, the county reported an average positivity rate of 16.5%, down from the prior week’s 17.4%. Before that, the county was averaging positivity rates above 20%.

Since the start of the pandemic, the county has seen 223,492 cases of COVID-19.

As far as vaccination rates, the county is also seeing decline. Hillsborough reported 9,407 vaccinations in the last week, down from 11,581 vaccinations confirmed in the week prior. It’s also the first time in about two months the county has reported under 10,000 vaccinations in a weekly report.

The decrease follows a couple weeks of high vaccination numbers, averaging around 17,000 weekly.

After this week’s round of vaccinations, 64% of those eligible to receive a vaccine have gotten the shot in Hillsborough County. That eligibility accounts for the county’s 12 years and older population.

So far, 825,510 people have been vaccinated in the county.

Over in Pinellas County, cases also seem to be on the decline.

The county reported 4,340 cases of COVID-19 this past week, down from the 5,693 new cases confirmed the week before. Since the start of the pandemic, Pinellas has seen 124,373 cases of COVID-19.

This week, Pinellas County reported a positivity rate at 14.7%, a decrease from last week’s 16.3%.

As with cases, Pinellas County saw vaccination rates continue to decline.

The county reported 4,269 vaccinations this past week. In the week prior, it recorded 6,444 vaccinations. So far, 65% of the vaccine-eligible population has been inoculated countywide, or 582,178 people.

Over in Pasco County, 3,256 new cases were reported over the past week, compared to 3,840 new cases seen in the week before. The county saw a 20% average positivity rate, up from 19.4% reported the week prior.

Pasco has seen 72,254 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

As far as vaccinations, Pasco is also following the trend; 64% of those eligible have received a shot, or 305,956 people. The county also reported 2,923 vaccinations in the last week, down from 4,453.