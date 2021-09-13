Florida Poly debuts at No. 1 on U.S. News and World Report list of best public colleges in the South

Florida Polytechnic University ranked best among Southern public colleges in the U.S. News and World Report’s recently released 2022 Best Colleges list. It’s Florida Poly’s first appearance on that list.

In its new list, U.S. News and World Report also ranks Florida Poly third among all colleges in the Southern United States, including public and private.

“Our outstanding showing in these rankings is evidence that Florida Poly has matured into a dynamic provider of STEM education, on par with some of the most well-known institutions in the nation,” Florida Poly President Randy K. Avent said in a statement. “Our academic programs, which provide a high-touch model with small classes and strong curricular experiences, continue to grow and provide a rich environment that fosters student development and success.”

The university ranked nationally at No. 26 among public engineering programs without a Ph.D. That comes just one year after the institution debuted in the top of 40.

Among nearly 240 public and private undergraduate engineering programs, Florida Poly jumped 19 spots to No. 53 from No. 72 last year, showcasing progress in the university’s engineering education programs.

Florida Poly also ranked among the best value schools – No. 31 in the South and second in Florida. The university has been recognized for having the lowest out-of-state tuition among American colleges and universities by ValueColleges. According to Florida Poly, in-state tuition and fees average around $4,940 for Fall and Spring semesters. For out-of-state students, that number comes in around $21,005.

“The University’s commitment to student success and our record of producing in-demand graduates ready to excel in high-tech, high-wage jobs is showing great results on the national stage,” Florida Poly Vice Provost for Enrollment Ben Matthew Corpus said in a statement. “Students and families are increasingly savvy about top colleges that are affordable with in-demand disciplines. They are taking notice that Florida Poly offers exceptional computer science and engineering degrees focused on helping them achieve an extraordinary career.”

The U.S. News recognition is the latest in a series of recent national and regional rankings enjoyed by Florida Poly as the school undergoes significant growth. The Fall 2021 class of incoming students is the largest in Florida Poly’s history, growing 25% over the previous year.