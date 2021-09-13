Berny Jacques continues to lead HD 66 fundraising with $80K cash on hand

Seminole Republican Berny Jacques led August fundraising reports in the race to succeed Rep. Nick DiCeglie for House District 66.

Jacques, a former prosecutor and former conservative analyst for Bay News 9, raised $7,425 in August, according to his most recent campaign finance report. Jacques’ affiliated political committee, Florida Values Coalition, did not report any fundraising or expenditures for the past month.

St. Petersburg Republican Alen Tomczak, who entered the race in early March, collected a bit less than Jacques in August, raising $2,100. Tomczak works as a technical lead at Special Operations Command at MacDill Air Force Base.

Jacques’ campaign reported 43 donors in August, including three $1,000 donations from attorneys Jeffrey and Jessica Lowe, and Elevating Florida’s Future PAC.

Jacques’ campaign dished out $706 in June, including $500 on supplies from Data Targeting and the remaining on processing fees.

Since entering the race, Jacques has raised $131,725 between his campaign account and affiliated political committee, including money raised before Jacques entered the 2022 race. After spending $48,501 between the two, he is left with $83,224 cash on hand.

Tomczak, on the other hand, listed three donors in the month of August, including two $1,000 drops from Duke Energy Corporation Florida PAC and attorney James Horton. So far, Tomczak has collected $74,580.

Tomczak spent $1,736 in August, with $1,271 going to online media services and the rest distributed among processing fees and accounting services.

Tomczak heads into September with $57,571 cash on hand, having spent $17,009 so far.

A third Republican, Jennifer Wilson, entered the race at the start of September. Her first fundraising report won’t be released until October. Wilson works as a lawyer and lobbyist, and serves as a member of Keep Pinellas Beautiful.

Jacques previously ran for HD 66 in 2018, losing the GOP Primary to DiCeglie.