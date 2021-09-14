Juan Alfonso Fernandez-Barquin posts strongest fundraising month yet in race for HD 119

Miami-Dade County Rep. Juan Alfonso Fernandez-Barquin posted his strongest fundraising months yet as he pursues a third term representing House District 119.

The Republican attorney who has yet to draw a challenger collected $47,251 in August between his campaign and affiliated political committee, Floridians United. Fernandez-Barquin has $159,090 on hand between both funding sources.

Campaign records show he attracted a diverse set of donors this month.

The Pensacola law firm, Levin Papantonio Rafferty came in as the largest single donor in August, giving Fernandez-Barquin’s committee $5,000. His committee drew $2,500 donations from four political organizations: United Faculty of Miami Dade College; the Florida Education Association, the state’s main teachers’ union; South Florida Automobile Dealers Association; and Alkermes, a biopharmaceutical company based in Massachusetts.

Prominent Plantation lobbyist Ron Book gave Fernandez-Barquin’s campaign $1,000, as did West Flagler Associates, a racing and track operator, medical marijuana company Surterra, and Southwest Florida Enterprises, a gambling company. Representatives from the automotive industry, agribusiness, health care and public affairs also donated to Fernandez-Barquin’s campaign.

During his tenure in the House, Fernandez-Barquin served on the Judiciary Committee, and subcommittees for Criminal Justice, Business & Profession, Children, Families & Seniors, and Justice Appropriations.

Fernandez-Barquin sponsored the anti-riot bill in the House. It subsequently became law, but is now locked in a court battle. A judge agreed to put it on hold for now. Fernandez-Barquin also was credited with moving quickly to cut ties with the Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence when reports surfaced about the group’s executive director, who arranged a multimillion-dollar contract for herself.

Fernandez-Barquin’s district is comprised of unincorporated Kendale Lakes, Kendall West, Tamimiami, The Crossings and The Hammocks. Candidates faced a Friday deadline to report all campaign activity for the month of August.