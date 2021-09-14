Daniel Perez banks $180,000 in August for unopposed HD 116 reelection

Republican Daniel Perez had a gangbusters round of fundraising in August, with $179,500 raised to defend his Florida House District 116 seat.

Still more than a year away from the 2022 election, Perez holds $1.3 million for a race in which he is so far unopposed.

Donations last month came from a variety of business sectors, with the biggest coming via a $50,000 check from Publix Super Markets. Publix has given to the larger of Perez’s two political committees, Conservatives for a Better Florida, every year since 2019. This year’s check is his most sizeable yet from the Lakeland-based grocery store chain and is twice the amount he got from the company last year.

Other generous donations to the PC included $20,000 from Tampa-based cannabis company Surterra Wellness; $15,000 from the Florida Association of Builders; $10,000 from the Miccosukee Tribe, which runs a casino and gaming operation in West Miami-Dade; $10,000 from Coral Gables-based real estate, infrastructure and real estate holding company Florida East Coast Industries, which owns commercial rail service Brightline; $10,000 from UnitedHealth Group’s political action committee; and $10,000 from the Florida Transportation Builders Association.

Perez’s other PC, Miami United, received just one donation in August, a $25,000 check from the Villages of Lake Sumter, a developer and operator of retirement communities based in The Villages.

Just $4,500 flowed into his campaign proper last month, including $1,000 gifts from Boston-based Vertex Pharmaceuticals, $1,000 from Molina Healthcare, a Long Beach-headquartered managed care company with a location in Doral, and $1,000 from the South Florida-based car dealership company Williamson Automotive Group.

Of $16,000 Perez spent between his campaign and two PCs, nearly $2,300 went toward travel, hotel, car rental and food costs.

He spent another $1,200 on Aug. 18 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The city’s soccer team, Atlanta United, played Toronto FC that day, according to the team’s website. A front row seat at centerfield for Atlanta United’s game against Inter Miami CF on Sept. 29, which includes access to a lounge, food and beverages, costs about $250, plus fees on Ticketmaster.

Perez also gave $1,500 to MV Almer Productions. The expense is listed as a “back to school event.”

A lawyer in private life, Perez captured his Florida House seat representing southwest Miami-Dade — including parts of Doral and the unincorporated neighborhoods of Kendall, Sunset, Westwood Lakes, Westchester, University Park and Fontainebleau — in a September 2017 Special Election. He won reelection the year after.

In 2019, the self-described “Spanish Brad Pitt” won a race to serve as House Speaker in 2024 as long as he keeps his seat until then and there is a Republican majority in the House.