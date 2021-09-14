September 14, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Demi Busatta Cabrera August fundraising nets her biggest committee haul
Rep. Demi Busatta Cabrera.

Anne GeggisSeptember 14, 20213min0

Related Articles

2022Headlines

Ralph Massullo not worried about primary competition in bid for Florida Senate

2022

Daniel Perez banks $180,000 in August for unopposed HD 116 reelection

2022

Juan Alfonso Fernandez-Barquin posts strongest fundraising month yet in race for HD 119

FLAPOL012721CH006
She owed herself nearly $18,000, records show

In August, incumbent Rep. Demi Busatta Cabrera of Coral Gables raised the most she ever has for her committee — drawing $28,500 in donations.

Overall, after August, her campaign shows $82,809 in cash on hand, and so far, no one has emerged to challenge the freshman lawmaker who flipped House District 114 from blue to red in 2020

Busatta Cabrera’s largest donations to her committee in August came from the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, a public service workers’ union, based in Washington, D.C., which gave her $5,000. A medical marijuana company, Surterra, gave her committee $4,500 in August.

Directly, Busatta Cabrera’s campaign drew $5,750 in contributions from eight different sources, including lawyers, political committees and businesses in August.

Her campaign expenses in August were greater than her expenses, though. Records show she spent $5,684 reimbursing herself in August out of her campaign. Another $1,000 went to Costco for supplies for a fundraiser.

On the committee side, she spent $12,253 reimbursing herself in August. So, between her campaign and committee, nearly $18,000 went to pay herself back.

The seat had been occupied by Democrats before Busatta Cabrera won election in 2020. Democratic Rep. Javier Fernandez vacated the HD 114 seat he had held since 2018 to make an unsuccessful bid for Senate District 39 in 2020.

Busatta Cabrera bested her Democratic opponent Jean-Pierre Bado for the open seat by a 9-point margin.

For her current committee assignments, Busatta Cabrera is the Vice-Chair of the Agriculture & Natural Resources Subcommittee, served on the Judiciary Committee. And she also served on the subcommittees of Criminal Justice & Public Safety, Environment & Public Safety, Environment, Agriculture & Flooding, and Finance.

House District 119 incorporates parts of Coral Gables, Miami, South Miami, West Miami. Candidates were facing a Friday deadline to report all campaign activity for August.

Post Views: 75

Anne Geggis

Anne Geggis is a South Florida journalist who began her career in Vermont and has worked at the Sun-Sentinel, the Daytona Beach News-Journal and the Gainesville Sun covering government issues, health and education. She was a member of the Sun-Sentinel team that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Parkland high school shooting.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJoe Henderson: Ashley Moody's 'unconscionable' argument is way off base

nextJuan Alfonso Fernandez-Barquin posts strongest fundraising month yet in race for HD 119

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn
Categories