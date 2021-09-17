September 17, 2021
Matt Schellenberg latest big name to run for Tommy Hazouri’s old Jacksonville City Council seat
Matt Schellenberg. Image via A.G. Gancarski

A.G. GancarskiSeptember 17, 20214min0

image007
Schellenberg was a two-term City Councilman.

A Republican with a history of success with voters filed Friday to run for a recently vacated Jacksonville City Council seat.

Matt Schellenberg, who served two terms representing portions of Jacksonville’s Southside, including Mandarin, on the Council between 2011 and 2019, is running for the At-Large Group 3 seat.

The district was declared vacant this week after former officeholder, Democrat Tommy Hazouri, died Saturday.

Schellenberg won election in his district in 2011 by a relatively narrow margin, but in 2015 won re-election by a more than two-to-one margin. However, his Council district was drawn for a Republican outcome.

In his last campaign in 2020, Schellenberg fell short in a School Board race. He lost to incumbent Lori Hershey, finishing second in a three-way race with roughly 37% of the vote. The money wasn’t there.

Schellenberg, though a Republican, fell out of favor with Mayor Lenny Curry during his term. Expect his supporters to be a mix of social conservatives and other Republicans disenchanted with the Curry machine over the years.

Other Republicans are looking at the race, sources say, including Nick Howland and Soil and Water Commissioner John Barnes. Democrats have an electoral plurality in Duval County, so it follows that there is likely one GOP ticket to the runoff given a strong Democrat, former legislative candidate Tracye Polson, having filed.

Polson, who ran a very competitive race in 2018 in Westside Jacksonville’s House District 15, was the second candidate to file for the open seat in At Large Group 3.

Polson joins another Democrat, James “Coach” Jacobs, in that race. Jacobs has run before, and just like previous runs for the seat, he is likely undercapitalized for a countywide campaign. He has raised less than $800 so far.

Fundraising is not Polson’s problem. She was a very strong fundraiser and self-financing candidate in 2018. Between Polson, winner Wyman Duggan, and Primary candidates, more than $1 million was spent in that 2018 cycle.

On Tuesday, the City Council declared a vacancy for Hazouri’s former at-large seat, setting forth a process to set up a Special Election to fill the seat. The First Election is Dec. 7. The General Election, featuring the top two finishers from December regardless of party, is Feb. 22.

Though candidates will be Southside/Mandarin residents, voters countywide are eligible to vote in both elections.

 

