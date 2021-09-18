Cases of COVID-19, vaccinations reach lows in Tampa Bay

Cases of COVID-19 in Tampa Bay are reaching new lows not seen in months since the area experienced a summer surge from the Delta variant.

The area showed the first sign of decline only a few weeks ago.

In the past week, from Sept. 10 through Sept. 16, Hillsborough County confirmed 5,442 cases of COVID-19, down from the 7,940 cases of COVID-19 reported the week prior. And, substantially down from the week before that, which recorded 9,773 COVID-19 infections. Those numbers come from the latest Florida Department of Health weekly report.

Hillsborough County’s positivity rate, which is the percentage of COVID-19 tests that come back positive for cases not yet recorded, is also declining. This past week, the county reported an average positivity rate of 12.5% — it’s lowest positivity rate in months, and the first time its been below 15% since mid-July. The week prior, it reported a rate of 16.5%.

Since the start of the pandemic, the county has seen 228,982 cases of COVID-19.

As far as vaccination rates, the county is also seeing decline. Hillsborough reported 8,623 vaccinations in the last week, down from 9,407 vaccinations in the week prior. Last week was the first time in about two months the county has reported under 10,000 vaccinations in a weekly report.

The decrease follows a couple weeks of high vaccination numbers, averaging around 17,000 weekly.

After this week’s round of vaccinations, 65% of those eligible to receive a vaccine have gotten the shot in Hillsborough County. That eligibility accounts for the county’s 12 years and older population.

So far, 835,683 people have been vaccinated in the county.

Over in Pinellas County, cases also seem to be on the decline.

The county reported 3,506 cases of COVID-19 this past week, down from the 4,340 new cases confirmed the week before. Since the start of the pandemic, Pinellas has seen 127,888 cases of COVID-19.

This week, Pinellas County reported a positivity rate at 11.8%, a substantial decrease from last week’s 14.7%.

As with cases, Pinellas County saw vaccination rates continue to decline.

The county reported 3,873 vaccinations this past week. In the week prior, it recorded 4,269 vaccinations. So far, 66% of the vaccine-eligible population has been inoculated countywide, or 586,818 people.

Over in Pasco County, 2,671 new cases were reported over the past week, compared to 3,256 new cases seen in the week before. The county saw a 17%, compared to 20% in the week prior.

Pasco has seen 74,913 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

As far as vaccinations, Pasco is also following the trend; 65% of those eligible have received a shot, or 309,176 people. The county also reported 2,604 vaccinations in the last week, down from 2,923.